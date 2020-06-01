Four times?

“I’ve said things this time that I’ve never said before out loud,” Harris said. “I’m a very faithful person, but it’s tough to understand. And there’s people out there far worse off than me. I never lose sight of that. But, my goodness, four times? Come on, man. It tests your mettle.”

In March, he underwent his second blood transplant some 3½ years after his first. He wakes up in the midst of this pandemic with the knowledge that his life was in peril even in normal times. It’s a lot to handle.

“If we hadn’t done anything,” Harris said, “I would have died.”

There’s no baseball now for anyone, but there would be no baseball for Doug Harris had the coronavirus never surged across the world. He is part of a group that, unfortunately, is overlooked at the moment: people with potentially crippling problems dealing with them in a partially crippled world. If going to the grocery store is harder by degrees, imagine staving off a disease that wants to kill you.

Harris spent 26 nights at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, about a 40-minute drive from his hometown of Carlisle, Pa., where he lives with his wife, Lisa, and their three daughters. This was after a Jan. 13 visit to his doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. He took the train by himself. He hopped in a cab. Spring training wasn’t far off. He was ready.

“I thought, ‘Man, I really feel good,’ ” Harris said. “I walked in there thinking how proud I was going to make my doctor.”

Instead, trouble: a sign that the leukemia had returned. His doctor ordered a bone marrow biopsy the following week. Back before the pandemic, Nationals spring training got rolling in West Palm Beach, Fla., without Harris. In April, he checked into the hospital in Hershey, which by that point was locked down because of the threat of the coronavirus.

“We were worried about being in short supply of so many essential things: beds, personal protective equipment, and then in Doug’s case, even blood transfusions,” said Kevin Rakszawski, an oncologist who had worked with Harris dating from his first diagnosis in 2016. “People were afraid to donate blood. Just from a resource standpoint, it was a challenge.”

And while blood transplant patients are routinely isolated from the rest of the hospital because of their weakened immune systems — in an area with a separate airflow system, even — officials were especially vigilant because of the coronavirus. Transplant candidates with procedures that could be postponed were asked to do so. Family members wouldn’t be allowed in as visitors.

“The biggest thing we, as a group — as a transplant group — decided during the pandemic was: If this was the only way to save a person’s life, then we would proceed,” Rakszawski said. “We weren’t going to put someone at any greater risk, risk that would outweigh any potential benefit.”

Harris’s situation was dire enough that there wasn’t a question: He needed the transplant. His team, led by oncologist Shin Mineishi, put him through chemotherapy and radiation.

“It really kicked my butt,” Harris said. “The pain was unbelievable.”

All three of his daughters volunteered and were tested as possible donors, and doctors selected middle child Sydney, a student at George Washington, though it could have been Jordan, the youngest, or Alex, the oldest, just as easily. On the day Sydney donated her blood, Harris only could be sneaked down to see her from afar. He couldn’t see Lisa in person, and though FaceTime was an option, he didn’t much feel like it. More days than not, he communicated with his own family for 20 seconds in the morning and 20 seconds at night. He saw more of Andy Griffith on the TV than he did his daughters on his phone.

“I didn’t want to talk to anybody,” he said. “I didn’t want people to see me like that. I’d wake up to 50 text messages, but I couldn’t respond to anybody. I didn’t have the energy to even look at the phone to see who they were from.”

Because of his previous fights, Harris thought he was prepared this time around. But the isolation, the vomiting, the fevers, the paranoia because he was in the hospital in the midst of a pandemic, it’s hard for him to admit, but it nearly beat him.

“I’ve said things like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this again,’ ” Harris said. “It was the lowest point in my life, without a doubt.”

The thing is, his team of doctors and other caretakers — not to mention his family — believed he was equipped to handle it. Again. He was in extraordinary physical condition, which made him able to withstand more aggressive treatment. And as low as he got when he was alone, he didn’t present that way.

“Doug has always approached this with a fighter’s mentality,” Rakszawski said. “He’s all about having a positive attitude, and I really think that’s what’s carried him this far. He always says, ‘We are going to beat this,’ and he includes his team of health-care providers and his family. That’s really important.”

Right now, the signs are good. Harris is at home, and the most he ventures out of his room is maybe for a few steps on the basement treadmill or 20 minutes in the sun on the deck. Even as he joins staff calls to help plan for what could be a shortened major league season and to account for the minor leaguers in the system, he is trying to be more patient this time. General Manager Mike Rizzo has provided support. “He has my back,” Harris said. Daily texts and calls from staff have helped prop him up. He can’t get through a sentence about how much Lisa has meant without muffling sobs.

“An angel,” Harris said.

But he is also vulnerable. To the disease, sure, because even as all of his signs now are positive, it is conniving and vicious. But also to baseball, the only job he has ever known.

“I don’t know how people will perceive me,” he said. “Will I be toxic? I can’t determine that. I can’t make up their minds. It’s always been something that’s been important to me: ‘I’ll show you. I’ll come back from this.’

“But this time, I haven’t hidden things nearly as much as I have in the past. This is me. And if somebody doesn’t want me for me, then so be it. I can’t change it. This has been part of my life. I’m proud of what I’ve been able to overcome. And there’s a great story that is not finished yet. Not even close.”