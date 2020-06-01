“It’s our chance to be front and center,” Commissioner Lisa Baird said, “and get America to fall in love with these incredibly gifted athletes.”

The Washington Spirit will play on the second matchday, June 30, against the host Utah Royals. The other game pits Sky Blue (New Jersey) against OL Reign (Tacoma, Wash.). In all, there will be nine doubleheaders over 16 days.

The preliminary round of the #ChallengeCup is set!



Which matchup do you have your 👀 on?#NWSL pic.twitter.com/deqBoaH96B — NWSL (@NWSL) June 1, 2020

Each of the nine teams will play four matches apiece in the preliminary round. All but one will advance to the quarterfinals. All matches through the quarterfinals will take place at Zions Bank Stadium, an artificial-turf venue in Herriman, Utah, a Salt Lake City suburb, where the Royals and MLS’s Real Salt Lake practice.

The semifinals and July 26 final will be held at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, a grass venue where MLS and NWSL matches are held. Fans will not be allowed to attend any matches.

It remains unclear how many of the U.S. national team players, including Megan Rapinoe, will participate. As of last week, multiple people close to the situation said most of the squad, citing safety concerns, was not sure about playing.

Rosters are due June 21. NWSL teams have returned to regular training sessions.

Players and team personnel will live in an “NWSL Village," with little or no contact with the public. They will be tested regularly. “The biggest initiative we’ve taken is we’ve created a protective environment,” in Herriman, Baird said.

“We are taking an initiative rather than just waiting around and reacting and hoping things will get better,” said OL Reign midfielder Allie Long, a 2019 U.S. World Cup member. “I feel completely safe with all the protocols that are in place.”

Aside from the opening-day match, CBS will show the final. All other matches will appear on CBS All Access, a digital platform.