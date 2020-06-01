“The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country,” Goodell said in a statement. “The protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel.”

“Save the [expletive],” Kenny Stills tweeted in reply.

Stills, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, has long been an ally of Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began the NFL player protests in 2016 and suddenly found himself out of the league the following year. While many NFL players were initially inspired to emulate Kaepernick’s example, by 2019 only Stills, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson and then-Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid were still taking a knee before games.

Reid, now a free agent who was a teammate of Kaepernick’s and remains close to the ex-quarterback, has been among the most outspoken critics in the NFL of the league’s handling of the protests and its subsequent efforts at image repair.

After the NFL enlisted rapper/entrepreneur Jay-Z last year to help with social initiatives, as well as with music events, Reid called that partnership “despicable.” He subsequently referred to Jay-Z as NFL management’s “token black guy” and mocked the league’s newly created “Inspire Change” platform.

On Saturday — a day after accusing Vice President Pence of hypocrisy for claiming that the Trump administration “will always stand for the right of Americans to peacefully protest and let their voices be heard” — Reid took note of Goodell’s comments.

“As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league,” the commissioner said. “These tragedies inform the NFL’s commitment and our ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society.

“We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners.”

Sarcastically referring to a musical component of last year’s Inspire Change rollout, Reid replied on Twitter, “I’m looking forward to ‘Songs of the Season 2.0.’”

Reid has contended in the past that the NFL’s efforts at support for troubled communities ring hollow while the league continues to shun Kaepernick, who himself has repeatedly asserted that he wants to resume his playing career.

“I will be a royal pain in the NFL’s a** for acting like they care about people of color by forming numerous disingenuous partnerships to address social injustice,” Reid tweeted in August, “while collectively blackballing Colin, the person who brought oppression and social injustice to the forefront of the NFL platform.”

I’m looking forward to “Songs of the Season 2.0” https://t.co/gQlznxOwJz — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) May 30, 2020

When the NFL offered Kaepernick a tryout for teams on short notice in November, Reid called it “a PR stunt” while Stills described it as “a media circus” and an attempt by league officials “to cover their tail, as usual.” Kaepernick ended up staging his own workout after accusing the league of trying to get him to sign a waiver with concerning language, and while he exhibited a strong arm he did not get an offer from an NFL team.

Goodell was not the only NFL official whose statement Saturday regarding issues of racial justice met with a derisive reaction from Reid. The safety also commented on a message shared by the 49ers from owner Jed York, who said, “Before we are able to realize impactful change, we must first have the courage and compassion as human beings to come together and acknowledge the problem: black men, women and children and other oppressed minorities continue to be systemically discriminated against."

York announced that his team was “committing to support the legislative priorities of the [NFL’s] Players Coalition and to donating $1 million dollars to local and national organizations who are creating change.”

Reid, who has been sharply at odds with the Players Coalition, replied, “Nobody wants your money Jed. We want justice. We’ve always wanted justice. Y’all are truly diluted.”

That got Reid into a brief back-and-forth with former 49ers teammate Torrey Smith, who tweeted Saturday, “I’m grateful for [York’s] commitment to the Bay and injustices everywhere.”

When another Twitter user suggested that “Kaepernick might not be so on board with that” sentiment regarding York, Smith wrote, “I was there [in 2016] and watched the way he handled the Kap’s protest. He was willing to support in anyway possible and was trying to figure out and understand how to help.

“I never heard him say ‘don’t kneel one time,’” Smith added of York. “He focused on helping. He has my respect forever.”

“You speak based on your experience and I understand that. However, I can tell you that you never heard him say ‘don’t kneel’ because you never knelt,” Reid tweeted at Smith. “He begged me not to kneel.”

Asked by Time Friday if he planned to continue to kneel this season, Reid declined to offer a definitive answer, calling it a “fluid” situation.

“If something was done that would make police officers know they are not above the law, that they would be brought to justice for shedding innocent blood, there will be no need to take a knee,“ he said. “Taking a knee was simply us peacefully using our platform to shine a light on injustice.

“Without injustice, there’s no protest.”