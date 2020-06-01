Images of the tweets were widely circulated over the weekend as people across the country protested police brutality and racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

“Last night we were made aware of abhorrent and blatantly racist tweets from an individual who identified as a USC Football Booster,” Bohn said in a statement Monday. “Following an immediate investigation into the matter, we informed the individual that their season ticket and Trojan Athletic Fund membership privileges have been revoked and their payments will be promptly returned. Their account has been flagged in our system to prevent future purchases.”

“Thank you to the USC community for helping us identify this individual so that we could move swiftly to terminate our relationship,” Bohn’s statement continued. “We stand in solidarity with the Black community.”

The person, who also identified herself as an attorney, had a Twitter profile picture that featured former USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who is now with the Indianapolis Colts.

“If you truly believe the things you have said, I politely ask you to take me out of your profile picture,” Pittman wrote in a tweet Sunday. “This is disappointing, I know my true Trojan family would never. In times like this, it is important for us to stand together.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that Bohn called Pittman to discuss the decision and that there was “zero dissent” from the school’s administration regarding the choice to sever ties.

Yahoo reported that the person responded to Pittman on Twitter before her account was deleted: “My remarks were made in a fit of anger at circumstances in general. It was a stupid thing to say. And wasn’t directed at anyone’s race. Just upset at all the destruction.”

Many college football coaches, including USC’s Clay Helton, have spoken out through public statements following Floyd’s death.

“In our past, there have been tipping points that have altered the course of history and forced change to create a brighter future,” Helton said in his statement Saturday. “Now is a time for change. This is not the time for us to shy away from discussion, but to allow the voices of Americans to be heard everywhere in an appropriate manner.”

