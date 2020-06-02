Last week, Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, with Floyd calling for his mother and saying, “I can’t breathe” as three officers looked on. The four have since been fired and Chauvin faces third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. After a particularly violent night Sunday, Swinney was asked Monday about that 2016 statement.

“That was probably a harsh statement, for sure,” he said on a Zoom teleconference (via the Post and Courier). “I still believe in the good of people and I just, as a person of faith, I believe in that. And I do believe we have lots of problems, for sure.

“I still think we have the best country in the world. It’s up to us to make it better. It’s up to us to create the positive change that we want to see in this world.”

Swinney had been silent about the killing, although college and pro coaches, as well as athletes at both levels, had spoken out about racial injustice and police brutality over the last few days. Trevor Lawrence, the Clemson quarterback, called Friday for “a shift in the way of thinking. Rational must outweigh irrational. Justice must outweigh injustice. Love must outweigh hate. If you put yourself in someone else’s shoes and you don’t like how it feels — that’s when you know things need to change.

“I’m siding with my brothers that deal, and continuously deal, with things I will never experience. The injustice is clear … and so is the hate. It can no longer be explained away. If you’re still ‘explaining’ it — check your heart and ask why.”

Swinney said he had decided to spend his time over the last week listening.

“Sometimes it’s better to listen than to speak,” he said. “I’m not on social media. I’m not going to join Twitter just to make a statement on something. And, yeah, I could’ve just released a statement any time. But I really wanted to speak and I wanted you to hear my voice and I wanted to give you the opportunity to ask questions.”

Swinney, who apologized to the team for being a distraction with his comments about Kaepernick in 2016, will have the chance to listen when Clemson players return to campus next week for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic closed everything in March.

“First and foremost I know that we are all hurting for the Floyd family and our country. I can speak for our entire staff and our team in that regard for sure,” Swinney said. “We have all witnessed just disgusting acts of evil. That’s really the only word I can appropriately use.

“What I know as I approach everything from a perspective of faith is that where there are people, there’s going to be hate, there’s going to be racism and greed and jealousy and crime and so on because we live in a sinful, fallen world. We’ve had so much bad news.”