TMZ Sports published a photo of an $88,500 check from Mayweather to a Houston-area funeral provider, Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center. The website reported that Floyd’s family agreed to let Mayweather take care of those expenses, which could include services in Houston, Minneapolis and North Carolina, as well as possibly an undetermined fourth location.

The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, announced Saturday that the body of Floyd “will be returning to this city.”

“This is the same city that George Floyd grew up in,” Turner said, adding that “the focus needs to be on supporting and uplifting this family.”

Fort Bend Memorial owner Bobby Swearington subsequently confirmed his facility would be handling the funerals in Houston, which will take place at a church able to handle a large number of people amid coronavirus-related restrictions on crowd size.

“Not an easy thing to do with the magnitude and the amount of visitors that we are expecting to embark upon Houston when his services commence,” Swearington said. “It’s just so much that we are having to put together, we want to make sure that we are able to exercise social distancing, so we had to find a facility.”

Houston’s KPRC-TV reported Swearington said the only request from Floyd’s family was that the service be a “grand experience” in celebration of his life. A viewing at the church, open to the public, is reportedly planned for June 8, with a funeral the next day.

A memorial event in Minneapolis for the 46-year-old Floyd is set for Thursday, an attorney for his family told KARE-TV. The site where he was pinned to a street as a policeman knelt on his neck, in an incident caught on video that sparked worldwide outrage, has become a makeshift memorial decorated with flowers and notes of condolence.

That policeman, Derek Chauvin, is facing charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, Hennepin County (Minn.) prosecutors announced Friday. Floyd’s family issued a statement expressing disappointment that Chauvin, 44, was not charged with first-degree murder and that other police officers at the scene were not arrested.

While an autopsy commissioned by Floyd’s family determined he died of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure,” a report released Monday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner stated the cause of death was “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

Describing the manner of death as a “homicide,” the county report noted that “other significant conditions” for Floyd included “fentanyl intoxication” and “recent methamphetamine use,” as well as “arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease.”

Mayweather, 43, was described as “distraught,” according to Hollywood Unlocked, over the decision not to give Chauvin a more severe charge.

The CEO of Mayweather Promotions, Leonard Ellerbe, told ESPN that the former champion in five weight classes did not want to discuss his arrangement with Floyd’s family. “Floyd has done these kind of things over the last 20 years,” Ellerbe said.

