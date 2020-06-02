Jadon Sancho, an English winger who plays for Borussia Dortmund, celebrated the first of his three goals on Sunday against SC Paderborn by shedding his jersey to reveal an undershirt that read “justice for George Floyd,” drawing a yellow card for removing a piece of equipment. Achraf Hakimi, Sancho’s teammate, displayed the same message, though he was not assessed a yellow card because he did not pull his jersey over his head.

One day earlier, American midfielder Weston McKennie wore an armband over his Schalke jersey with the handwritten message “Justice for George,” and Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram took a knee after scoring against Union Berlin.

Such displays are against rules that govern FIFA-sanctioned teams, and on Monday Germany’s soccer federation announced it was considering sanctions against the players. But FIFA itself is urging “common sense” restraint and is suggesting that the players not be punished.

“FIFA fully understands the depth of sentiment and concerns expressed by many footballers in light of the tragic circumstances of the George Floyd case,” FIFA said in a statement to the Associated Press.

“The application of the laws of the game … is left for the competitions’ organizers, which should use common sense and have in consideration the context surrounding the events.”

FIFA has long sought to keep soccer apolitical, at least as it’s displayed on the field. The Laws of the Game, which all FIFA-affiliated teams must follow, are clear on the matter: “Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images” and that “players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer’s logo.” Slogans referring to “any person(s), living or dead” or to “any specific political act/event” are forbidden.

Less clear is how players who display such slogans are to be sanctioned, beyond receiving a yellow card during a game. The Laws of the Game state that players are to be punished for such rules violations “by the competition organiser, national football association or by FIFA.” But FIFA’s disciplinary code does not list a specific punishment for such displays as it does other infractions such as provoking fans (at least a two-match suspension), assaulting an opponent (at least a three-match ban) or intimidating or threatening a referee (at least 10 matches).

There is precedent in play. Playing for Union Berlin in 2014, Nigerian forward Anthony Ujah displayed a T-shirt with the name of Eric Garner and the words “can’t breathe” and “justice” in reference to Garner’s death after a police officer placed him in a chokehold. German soccer officials merely issued Ujah a warning.

After Sunday’s game, Sancho wrote on Instagram that his first career hat trick was “a bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change.”

Borussia Dortmund also noted the event on its official Twitter feed:

On Monday morning, Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum posted a photo of he and his teammates on their knees in a circle as they prepared to resume the Premier League season.