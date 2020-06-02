“We know that some of you have asked about whether our company is going to make a public statement about the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer,” Dolan wrote. “I want you to know, I realize the importance of this issue. Therefore, I want you to understand our internal position.

“This is a turbulent time in our country. The coronavirus and civil unrest have taken their toll on our way of life. We at Madison Square Garden stand by our values of a respectful and peaceful workplace. We always will.

“As companies in the business of sports and entertainment, however, we are not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters. What’s important is how we operate. Our companies are committed to upholding our values, which include creating a respectful workplace for all, and that will never change. What we say to each other matters. How we treat each other matters. And that’s what will get us through this difficult time.”

Protests have broken out across the country in the week since Floyd, an unarmed black man, died when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe,” and three other officers looked on. The four officers have been fired and Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt, faces third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. The other three have not been charged.

The San Antonio Spurs are the only other NBA that has not made a public statement, but Gregg Popovich, the face of the franchise, took care of that in comments to The Nation. Long a tough critic of President Trump, Popovich called him “a deranged idiot,” and called for systemic change in America.

“It’s unbelievable,” Popovich, long a forceful critic of Trump, said. “If Trump had a brain, even if it was 99 percent cynical, he would come out and say something to unify people. But he doesn’t care about bringing people together. Even now. That’s how deranged he is. It’s all about him. It’s all about what benefits him personally. It’s never about the greater good. And that’s all he’s ever been.”

Popovich promised to do what he can to bring about change. “But it’s more than just Trump. The system has to change. I’ll do whatever I can do to help, because that’s what leaders do,” he said. “But he can’t do anything to put us on a positive path, because he’s not a leader.”

