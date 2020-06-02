“We are obviously disappointed not to be traveling to Ireland this August,” Navy Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. “But as expected, our priority must be ensuring the health and safety of all involved.

“I am expecting that we still will be able to play Notre Dame as our season opener, but there is still much to be determined by health officials and those that govern college football at large.”

The previous Navy-Notre Dame game at Aviva Stadium in Dublin took place in 2012 and featured more than 35,000 fans traveling from the United States to Ireland. This year, according to school officials, an estimated 40,000 were forecast to travel to the game.

The Midshipmen lost to Notre Dame in 2012, 50-10, and are the designated hosts for this year’s matchup, the 94th in a row in the series.

“The change of venue has been a very difficult decision for our colleagues at the Naval Academy, but we are in full support of their choice,” Notre Dame Athletic Director James E. Rohr said. “We are also grateful for everything our partners in Ireland have done to make this a smooth transition.”

Navy (11-2) has lost two straight to the Fighting Irish but is coming off matching a school record with 11 wins, reclaiming the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and a victory over Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl.

The eight-game improvement for the Midshipmen, who secured a share of the AAC West Division title, from 2018 marked the second-largest turnaround in major college football history.

The Midshipmen head into this season needing to replace graduated quarterback Malcolm Perry, who finished with 4,359 rushing yards, the second most in program history. His 5,320 all-purpose yards also were the second most in school history.

Last year Perry set the single-season record for a quarterback in major college football with 2,017 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. He amassed 304 rushing yards in Navy’s 31-7 win against Army, ending a three-game skid in the series, at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I realize many are disappointed and were looking forward to the spectacle of this event and a visit to the Emerald Isle,” Gladchuk said, “but I do know there is a complete understanding of why it’s in our best interests to make every effort to relocate the game.”