The league has cautiously been planning to play a full season despite the fact that many of the cities and states where its teams play have crowd restrictions because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Though the teams’ offseason conditioning programs are being conducted remotely, the NFL is still considering letting its clubs hold minicamps at their facilities later this month and slowly have been letting some team officials and workers return to the buildings.
The Redskins have traditionally gone away for training camp in their history, only practicing in Ashburn in 2000 and then from 2003-2012.