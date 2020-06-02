“I don’t usually post my falls or talk about them because I want people to see the fun in what I do, but this was my worst fall and I just want everyone to know that I’m okay,” Brown said in the longer video on Instagram.
“It’s okay to fall sometimes. I’m just going to get back up and push even harder. I know there’s a lot going on in the world right now and I want everyone to know that whatever we do we’ve got to do it with love and happiness.”
Brown added, “This was my worst fall yet. My helmet and arm saved my life. This will not stop me. I am going for gold in Tokyo 2021. Stay strong. Stay positive.”
Although she downplayed the accident and her injuries, her father painted a different picture. The BBC reported that she was taken to a hospital by helicopter and was unresponsive upon arrival. She is expected to fully recover.
I know a lot of people are worried about me, but Don’t worry, I’m Okay. 👌🏼❤️🙏🏻I’m excited to come back even stronger and even tougher. My heart wants to go so hard right now🔥I’m just waiting for my body to catch up 👊🏼Thank you everyone for sending your love, messages and supporting me. I’m sorry to make you worry. I’m gonna be just fine. 💫⚡️✨ #nevergiveup #doitcosyouloveit #iloveskateboarding #skybrown #wegothis
“Sky landed headfirst off a ramp on her hand,” her father, Stewart Brown, told the BBC. “When she first came to hospital, everyone was fearful for her life. Sky had the gnarliest fall she’s ever had and is lucky to be alive. [She] remains positive and strong, the whole medical team is shocked to see her positivity.”
If Brown makes the Olympic team, she would be younger than swimmer Margery Hinton, who was 13 years 43 days old when she competed at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam.
Brown promised "to come back even stronger and even tougher," she posted on Instagram.
Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut next summer at the Tokyo Games, which were postponed until next summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. Brown, who was born in Japan, represents Britain because her father is British. She spends most of her time in the U.S. and Japan, where her mother was born. The youngest professional skateboarder in the world, she won a bronze medal at the world championships in Sao Paulo last year.