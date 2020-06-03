“Please contact the proper authorities at: 804-780-1000,” he wrote, using the phone number for the local division of Crime Stoppers. “Rest in Paradise Ray.”
https://t.co/jZXLiRCX47 pic.twitter.com/8m6rb7t7Ac— Greg Stroman Jr. (@IAM_GSIII) June 3, 2020
Before the Redskins drafted Stroman in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft, he was a standout cornerback at Virginia Tech. Stroman grew up in northern Virginia and attended Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas. With the Redskins, he played in 15 games as a rookie, registering 38 tackles, four passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. He spent all of the 2019 season on injured reserve.
When Stroman returns to the field this season, he’s expected to compete with three other young cornerbacks — Danny Johnson, Jimmy Moreland and Jeremy Reaves — for a reserve role.
