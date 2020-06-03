“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees told Daniel Roberts. “Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States.

“I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps,” Brees continued. “Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about. And in many cases, that brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed.”

Players took a knee or raised a fist after Kaepernick began doing so in the summer of 2016 and Kaepernick and others repeatedly made it clear their intent was not to criticize the military, even as President Trump and others attempted to link the protests to patriotism. Brees did participate in Instagram’s Blackout Tuesday movement, along with other influential quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

He explained to Roberts that he remains standing for other reasons.

“Not just those in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the civil rights movements of the ‘60s, and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point. And is everything right with our country right now? No, it is not,” he said. “We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”

When NFL protests were at their height in the fall of 2017, Trump said that NFL owners should say, “get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired,” when players protested. Brees stood for the anthem with his hand over his heart, but was critical of Trump, saying his comments were “unbecoming of the office of the president of the United States” and agreed that racism and inequality were problems in the country.

“I will always feel that if you are an American the national anthem is an opportunity for us all to stand up together, to be unified and show respect for our country and to show respect for what it stands for,” Brees said in a postgame news conference on Sept. 24, 2017.

“But if the protest becomes that we are going to sit down or kneel and not show respect to the United States of America and everything that it symbolizes, and everything that it stands for, and everything our country has been through to get to this point, I don’t agree with that.”

