Baker previously coached at North Carolina (2018), Rutgers (2017) and Delaware (2011-16), serving as cornerbacks coach at all three stops. Baker played at Maryland from 1994 to 1997, and returned in 2008 to work on then-coach Ralph Friedgen’s staff.
Cory Robinson, the Terps’ cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator in 2019, left the program this offseason to take a job as a defensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints.
Maryland finished the 2019 season 3-9, and the Terps ranked 13th of 14 Big Ten teams in scoring defense, giving up 34.7 points per game. Maryland had the worst pass defense in the conference, allowing 271.3 passing yards per game.
Locksley has made multiple changes to his defensive coaching staff during the offseason. He promoted Brawley Evans to outside linebackers coach from his analyst position. Brian Williams, who coached outside linebackers in 2019, will now coach the defensive line. Delbert Cowsette, the defensive line coach last season, is no longer with the program. George Helow joins the staff as Maryland’s special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach, replacing John Papuchis, who left for a job at Florida State.
