“We hope our return to the field will allow fans a momentary release and a semblance of normalcy. We are committed as a group to doing all that we can — both as leaders in our sport as well as leaders in our communities — to help carry our countries, our communities, our league, and our sport forward.”

MLS did not immediately issue a statement.

However, all 26 teams will arrive in Orlando no earlier than June 24 and play in a tournament without spectators at ESPN Wide World of Sports, the same Disney-owned complex where the NBA is planning to resume its season.

The league is planning to announce tournament details soon, but plans call for each team to play three preliminary-round matches that will count toward the regular season standings.

Sixteen teams would advance to the knockout stage, which would not apply toward the regular season. The final would take place in August.

MLS was two weeks into the season when play was suspended because of the health crisis. It remains unclear whether the regular season will resume late this summer or in the fall.

Players will reside in a “closed environment” at a Disney resort, but those with preexisting conditions or family concerns could opt out, a person close to the situation said.

In negotiations that lasted several weeks, the players agreed to a 7.5 percent salary cut and several other concessions demanded by the owners, who have lost millions in game-day revenue during the shutdown and are bracing for additional losses, assuming fans are not allowed to attend matches for the foreseeable future.

In January, the sides had agreed to a five-year collective bargaining agreement, though it was never ratified by the players. The shutdown prompted the owners to revisit the deal, with the threat of a lockout had the sides not struck a deal.

MLS set a Tuesday deadline, then pushed it to Wednesday.

Under the new terms, the CBA will run an additional year, through the 2025 season.

The primary sticking point in recent days was the language in a force majeure clause, which would allow the league to withhold salaries and suspend contracts in the case of another major national crisis. The clause was tied to attendance metrics. The league, multiple people said, backed down.

Another issue was TV revenue sharing. The previous CBA called for the players to receive 25 percent, starting in 2023. The owners wanted to slash it to 10 percent; the sides settled at 12.5 in 2023 only, people close to the talks said. It will return to 25 percent in 2024.

Over the weekend, the players also agreed to reduced team and individual bonuses.

The MLS news comes a week after the National Women’s Soccer League announced it will bring all nine teams to greater Salt Lake City for a month-long tournament starting June 27. It will be the first U.S. team sport to resume competition.

Soccer leagues around the world have begun returning from the shutdown. The German Bundesliga was the first major circuit to restart, and the English Premier League, Italian Serie A and Spanish La Liga are to follow in the coming weeks.