The 16 playoff teams, plus the Washington Wizards in East and the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns in the West, would play eight regular season games to determine seeding, with the possibility of play-in games for the final seeds, before proceeding to the playoffs, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

AD

Under the proposal, the top seven seeds in each conference would be locked after the eight regular season games. If the eighth seed in either conference held at least a four-game lead in the standings, it too would advance directly to the playoffs. If not, the eighth and ninth seeds would face off for the last playoff spot. The ninth seed would need to beat the eighth seed twice to claim a spot in the playoffs, while the eighth seed would only need to win once to secure its spot.

AD

From there, the playoff bracket would proceed like normal with four rounds of best-of-seven series to crown a champion. Regular seasons games would begin on July 31, with the end of the Finals stretching as late as mid-October. The playoff proposal specifics and timeline were first reported by the Athletic and ESPN.

The final plan reflects multiple compromises and attempts to appease various groups within the league. Incorporating the six extra teams would allow the NBA to capitalize on the immense popularity of Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson and showcase other stars like Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal, who would have been left at home if only the top 16 teams were included. Leaving the bottom eight teams at home, meanwhile, avoids the need for meaningless games and reduces the risk of exposure for the 22 competing teams.

AD

Adding the regular season games would also allow contenders a meaningful warm-up period after months without basketball before their games count while allowing the six non-playoff teams, all of whom were within six games of the eighth seed when the season was shut down, a fair path to contention. While the incumbent eighth seeds, Orlando in the East and Memphis in the West, must now fend off challenges for their spots, they were granted a meaningful advantage with the double-elimination play-in proposal.

AD

The 22-team format adds extra layers and complications to the NBA’s return, and its expansion increases the health and safety risk to all participants. The potential trade-off, though, is a chase for the eighth seeds that could help the NBA regain momentum and build television interest after the lengthy layoff, without compromising the validity of the eventual champion.

Once the playoff proposal is approved, teams are expected to begin a multistage ramp-up process that will see players return to their markets, undergo coronavirus testing and a period of isolation before coming together in Orlando. The NBA is expected to announce details of its coronavirus testing plans in the coming days or weeks, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

AD

Multiple teams excluded from the playoff proposal are advocating for the ability to host modified training camps so that they are able to conduct team activities during their extended layoff, which could see them go more than nine months without a regular season game if the start of the 2020-21 season is delayed until December as expected.

AD

Read more on the NBA: