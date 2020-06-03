Ogbongbemiga and 29 other players returned to the Stillwater, Okla., campus on Monday in the first phase of reopening. He and the other players, along with coaches and staff members, were tested for the virus, ESPN reported.
University protocol calls for Ogbongbemiga, an incoming senior, to be quarantined in on-campus housing. He will be retested Friday and again at a later date. Protocol calls for the school to begin contact tracing with his “cohort/workout group” and he will be monitored by the team physician and the training staff.
The Big 12 Conference has announced that football teams can begin voluntary workouts on June 15 and earlier Tuesday the school said it would be bringing football players back in a phases, with testing, quarantining and tracing.
Cowboys Coach Mike Gundy was criticized in April for saying that he hoped to have his players back on May 1.
“In my opinion, if we have to bring our players back, test them," he said then. "They’re all in good shape. They’re all 18-, 19-, 20-, 21- and 22-year-olds. They’re healthy.
“A lot of them can fight it off with their natural body, the antibodies and the build that they have. There’s some people that are asymptomatic. If that’s true, then we sequester them. And people say that’s crazy. No, it’s not crazy because we need to continue and budget and run money through the state of Oklahoma.”