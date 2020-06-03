During the shutdown, the Wizards reached out to players, too. And in those discussions, the roster overwhelmingly agreed that if there was a passage to the playoffs, they didn’t want to toss away the season. Instead, players wanted an opportunity to compete.

The Wizards (24-40) are expected to see their wish granted, as the NBA has advanced a return-to-play scenario in which 22 teams will be invited to resume play in Florida beginning July 31, according to people with familiarity of the plan.

On Thursday, the league’s Board of Governors is expected to vote on the format. The Wizards (24-40) are currently the ninth-seeded team in the East, and would get eight additional regular season games and a pathway to making the playoffs under the proposal.

When the league suspended the season March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, Washington sat 5 ½ games behind the Orlando Magic. Recovering from that deficit and overtaking the Magic, who had swept the Wizards in four regular season matchups, seemed like a long shot.

Without knowing how they would be impacted by the league’s return-to-play plan, the Wizards decided to not recall every player back to Washington for voluntary workouts, which finally began Friday.

Still, the Wizards wanted a chance.

In April and May, the team made calls to players to get their perspective. While Washington did not cast a vote on the matter, the feeling was evident: the Wizards wanted in.

Making the playoffs would likely require two steps. First, the Wizards would either need to move up into the top eight seeds or close within four games of the eighth seed, otherwise they would be eliminated. If they finish the eight games in the eighth or ninth seed, they would enter a play-in round in which the eighth seed would advance with a single victory and the ninth seed would need two consecutive wins.

In the most likely scenario, Washington as the ninth seed would need to win two games against Brooklyn or Orlando as the eighth seed. From there, they would advance to a first-round matchup with the East’s top seed, which will likely be reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday, the Wizards’ practice facility buzzed with activity for the first time in months as the team returned. The District’s delayed Phase 1 meant the Wizards had to wait to reopen, making Washington one of the last teams in the league to make its return.

Since the reopening, seven players have participated in the truncated individual workouts and weightlifting sessions. Four players have been allowed inside the facility at time — two on opposite sides of the court, while the other pair practice social distancing in the weight room.

Though the Wizards’ facility has opened, all-star Bradley Beal has continued his individual workouts inside his home, where he has has a basketball court and weight room. At the team facility in Southeast Washington, players operate on a time limit so the site can undergo an hour of deep cleaning before the next group arrives. Even so, Beal is expected to return to the Wizards’ facility on Friday.

John Wall, the five-time all-star point guard, has also opted to work out at home. Although Wall has completed 16 months of rehabilitation from an Achilles’ injury and reports of feeling “110 percent healthy,” he will not return to the lineup when the Wizards are expected to resume play in Orlando.

If the NBA’s plan is approved Thursday, then the team will inform all its players who are out of market to make their way back to Washington.

Ben Golliver contributed to this report.