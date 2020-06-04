Though not an activist by nature, Portis said the recent killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd moved him to join one of the ongoing demonstrations taking place across the world against racial injustice and police violence.

“You’re at this point, ‘What do I do?’" Portis said during an interview with The Team 980′s Kevin Sheehan on Wednesday. “It’s just been on my mind. I don’t normally respond publicly … but when you constantly see this, I think it helped my heart to go out and listen to people, to see people, to be able to walk with people, to be able to chant with people, to see the frustration and then to see the peacefulness."

Missed this from Clinton Portis yesterday pic.twitter.com/zF8eZ5tYED — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) June 3, 2020

Portis, who left the protest before nightfall, told Sheehan that he has been less exposed to police injustice and systemic inequality throughout his life than the “everyday black man or black woman” because of his celebrity.

“The community takes to [athletes and former athletes] differently,” Portis, who retired in 2012, said. “It’s all cheers. Everyone’s happy for you, everyone’s pulling for you, you’re everyone’s favorite, but the reality of the world is the hatred is coming from your neighbor.”

Portis said the novel coronavirus pandemic provided a reminder that “anything can be taken away from everyone,” though the disease has disproportionately affected black communities in the United States. The deaths of Arbery, Taylor and most recently Floyd, who died after a police officer pressed his knee against his neck for more than eight minutes, served as a wake-up call for the 38-year-old.

“Fresh off of covid, you go into losing three African Americans that were minding their own business,” Portis, who retired in 2012, said. “You look at Ahmaud Arbery, you look at Breonna Taylor, you look at these situations, George Floyd. All these people were minding their own business. I think the message is always lost among individuals. ‘All Lives Matter.’ All lives do matter, but black lives matter as well, and you want to get the understanding that you can’t continuously keep people quiet that’s building up an anger at a system that shows no justice.”

Portis expounded on his thoughts about the state of the country during a Thursday interview with Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on 106.7 The Fan. He said Billie Eilish’s impassioned statement on Instagram over the weekend, in which the 18-year-old singer denounced the “All Lives Matter” phrase and called for justice for Floyd, resonated with him as much as any other made over the last week.

“If people would just listen,” Portis said. “Everybody tries to change the narrative to make it about them when it’s not about you. It’s not about me. It’s about the Floyd family, the Arbery family, the Breonna Taylor family. It’s about the people that’s dealing with this. We overlook it because every day, if it doesn’t affect us, we don’t really care. … We’re becoming numb as a society because we don’t care.”

Portis lamented what he perceives as a decline in communication and lack of concern among neighbors in communities across the country.

“Our communication sucks,” Portis said. “Our love for one another sucks. Our appreciation for one another sucks. What we need to do is hold each other accountable.”

When Rouhier asked Portis about balancing the need for more listening with calls to speak up, Portis said timing is important.

“You don’t have to come up with a statement just because all of this is going on,” Portis said. “ … Say it when it’s heartfelt, say it when it’s true, say it when it’s something you stand by, say it when it’s something you believe in, say it when it’s something that you’re ready to take action for.”

