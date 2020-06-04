Shortly after midnight Thursday, Wilson responded to Reed’s initial tweet with a searing tweet of his own, disputing Norvell’s claim.

AD

“Man this [expletive] did not happen mane,” Wilson’s tweet read. “We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice. 100// #hunchout”

AD

Man this 💩 did not happen mane. We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice 💯 #hunchoout https://t.co/6Uuy6K7Eu3 — HEAD HUNCHO💧 (@marvinwilson21) June 4, 2020

The Seminoles began a portion of voluntary workouts this week on the heels of the NCAA voting to permit voluntary workouts on campus in Division I football and men’s and women’s basketball amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has placed the majority of team sports in the United States on hold.

Several teammates offered their endorsement of Wilson on Twitter, as did players from other schools, including Clemson’s Xavier Thomas.

AD

Wilson is a projected first-round pick in the NFL draft who had five sacks and 8½ tackles for loss last year before a season-ending handing injury.

“We’ve had a lot of open communication with our team, our players and our coaches,” Norvell said in part. “I went back and forth individually with every player this weekend. And that was something that was important to me because this is a heartbreaking time in our country.”

AD

Florida State was having a team meeting Thursday morning, according to an ESPN report.

Floyd’s death on May 25 initially led to multiple charges being filed against Derek Chauvin, the white officer shown on cellphone video pinning Floyd, a 46-year-old black male in handcuffs, to the ground with his knee.

AD

With protests around the country heading into a ninth day, Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison on Wednesday announced Chauvin, 44, also faces a second-degree murder charge in addition to the third-degree charge.

The three other officers at the scene of the arrest, meantime, have been charged with felony aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd’s death in Minneapolis also ignited protests in downtown Tallahassee and on the campus of Florida State. Hundreds gathered at the Capitol and then the Tallahassee police department before marching back to the Capitol for a sit-in demonstration.

AD

A red pickup truck with a driver and two passengers, all white, ran into a group of protesters, although no serious injuries were reported, according to a tweet from Tallahassee Mayor John E. Dailey.

AD