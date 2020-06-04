“Those were the people who truly wanted to ignore what players were talking about,” Boldin said. “The message hasn’t changed from that time to now.”

Boldin, a Super Bowl-winning wide receiver who retired in 2017, co-founded the Players Coalition to focus on reforming the criminal justice system. He now sees the same phenomenon unfolding on a different scale in the wake of the civil unrest that has convulsed the country following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. To Boldin, some reaction to current protests has been an echo of Kaepernick’s experience, with news coverage and opinion turning to who bears responsibility for looting and riots rather than the protesters’ call to end police brutality.

“As opposed to people talking about a system that allows a guy that has 18 complaints against him to continue to be on the force and then eventually kill somebody, before we really want to deal with that individual,” Boldin said, referring to Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, one of four officers charged in the killing. “As opposed to talking about that system and pulling the mask off of that, we would rather talk about people rioting, people looting and people peacefully protesting. A lot of the people that are protesting have nothing to do with those that are looting.”

As the sports world has responded to Floyd’s death and ensuing protests, few voices carry more weight than NFL players who followed Kaepernick’s lead in 2016 and 2017 and protested, or advocated against, systemic racism in policing. They spoke out, often in the face of scorn and ridicule, years ago about an issue that continues to roil America.

Brandon Marshall, a friend and college teammate of Kaepernick’s, was a Denver Broncos linebacker in 2016 when he became one of the first NFL players to follow Kaepernick’s lead, kneeling during the anthem before the NFL’s marquee season-opening game. Marshall said he feels the message Kaepernick tried to send has been tragically validated.

“It’s unfortunate that somebody had to die, but yes,” Marshall said. “I do wish people would have taken it serious back then. I truly wish they would have. But they didn’t. It’s crazy. One thing about life is, it always comes full circle. But those tables do turn.

“Now people are looking at Kap like, maybe he’s not such a bad guy. Now the NFL is putting out statements when they should have put out a statement in 2016. I’m glad that people’s eyes are open at this point in time. I don’t want to live in the past, but I do wish it was taken more seriously.”

Current events may force the NFL to reconcile how it responded to NFL players’ initial wave of protests. On Saturday, the NFL released a statement, attributed to Roger Goodell, addressing events across the country. “The protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration so many of us feel,” Goodell said. In the statement, Goodell said the NFL recognized “the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society.”

The statement referenced “tragic events” but made no mention of racism or police violence. For many players and observers — including current player Kenny Stills and former player Ed Reed — said the statement rang hollow after years of Kaepernick’s exile.

“If you feel that way, Colin would still be in the league,” Boldin said. “If you really felt like players were well within their rights to protest, that you were behind guys protesting peacefully, Colin would still have a job. If it sat well with those that are in power. We’re at a point right now where you have some people trying to save face. There’s a situation now where people are starting to realize and understand where people truly stand on these issues. I think people don’t want to be caught on the wrong side of that.”

Marshall agreed that it was difficult to square recent statements from the NFL and teams with how he was treated when he knelt.

“Absolutely, it’s hard,” Marshall said. “I look at these statements and I try to look through an objective lens. But it’s still hard. I know how I was treated and what they thought about us at that point in time. But I’m glad that people’s eyes are starting to be open. At the point when I was kneeling last time, I was losing endorsements. Companies were dropping me because of my stance on the issue, because they didn’t see an issue. Or they didn’t think it was the correct platform.”

Marshall sees one difference between these protests and 2016: more white people and other races protesting against the killing of unarmed black people in police custody. In the NFL, Carson Wentz released a statement against “institutional racism” in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, a rare of instance of a star white quarterback addressing social issues in such language. Aaron Rodgers, in a tweet Wednesday, said the Packers’ protests in 2016 were “NEVER about an anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now.”

Tuesday, Monmouth University released a new study showing 57 percent of Americans believe police are more likely to use excessive force against black people, up from 34 percent in 2016.

“I just truly believe when an issue doesn’t directly affect your community or your family or someone who looks like you, it gets overlooked or swept under the rug,” Marshall said. “It was unfortunate that George Floyd had to die. But now you see not just people of color caring about this issue. It’s a lot of white individuals that are speaking out. If you look at these protests, it’s not just people of color out there, it’s not just black people out there or brown people. It’s everybody out there. We’re unified at this point.”

Still, some misperception of the players’ message persists. In an interview Wednesday with Yahoo! Finance, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was asked how he would respond to more players kneeling during the national anthem. “I would will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America, of our country,” Brees said. He then praised his grandfathers, both of whom fought in wars.

Brees’s comments — skewered by many peers — recalled how Marshall watched how his protest unfolded. He joined Kaepernick after Kaepernick switched from sitting during the anthem to kneeling after a discussion with former Green Beret turned Seattle Seahawks long-snapper Nate Boyer.

“The narrative got switched up, and it started to be about the American flag,” Marshall said. “And it started to be about the military, when an actual ex-military man told Kap the best way to protest would be to kneel instead of sit. And then people started saying, you’re disrespecting … the military. People that had nothing to do with the military, they started speaking to those guys. And I had people in the military write me on Twitter and Instagram and told me they’re standing with me on our stance. The narrative got shifted, and even when Trump called us sons of bitches, then it became about something else.”

Boldin said protesters’ message cannot be lost now, after so much anger has spilled forth. He wants the country to focus on systemic change and the roots of problems. A debate over tactics of protest would only distract from the issues.

“The one thing I want to happen is people to understand we are fighting a system,” Boldin said. “We are fighting people that are in positions of power. For a lot of people, the last thing they would want to relinquish is power. There’s a lot of people that would give up money before they would give up power. We have to understand that. We have a fight on our hands. We have a real fight on our hands. We’re fighting — I’m talking about police unions. We have a real fight on our hands.

“To think a couple people are going to get this done — not gonna happen. We need as many voices as possible. We need as many people as possible to pull the covers off of the policies and a system that has allowed this to go on since its inception. If we don’t tackle this at this point in time, if we don’t find a new way to police the communities in America, I guarantee we will be right back at this spot at some point in the near future.”

Marshall said has heard from former teammates and coaches, some of them offering support and some offering apologies for not supporting him more in the past. Boldin said he’s heard from a wide range of former NFL teammates and front office personnel, people “sick and tired of what’s happening in this country,” he said, and asking how to help. Boldin believes the NFL has another chance to make a difference.

“With the right intentions, I think the NFL can make a huge dent in what we’re trying to get accomplished,” Boldin said. “But I also think it can pull along a lot of others — a lot of other organizations, a lot of other companies, a lot of other powerful people. I think the NFL has the ability to unify a variety of people from all different walks of life if willing to do it the right way.