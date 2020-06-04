With the coaches’ return Friday, each NFL team is permitted to have as many as 100 employees in its facility, provided that it remains in compliance with any state or local restrictions, according to the league’s memo.

“Coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions, are expected to speak with the club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations that may be appropriate for their particular circumstances,” the memo said. “In addition, we will work with club medical staffs to implement a program of Covid-19 testing for the coaching staff and other football personnel prior to players returning to club facilities.”

The next step for the NFL and the NFL Players Association is determining when players will be permitted to return to teams’ facilities. To this point, only players undergoing medical treatment or rehabilitating from injuries are allowed to be there. Teams have been conducting their offseason programs for players remotely. That policy is to remain in effect at least through mid-June. Teams’ offseason programs are to conclude by June 26.

The league is leaving open the possibility that, as part of its ongoing deliberations with the NFLPA, some players will be permitted back in teams’ facilities on a limited basis later this month. But the NFLPA would have to agree to that, by approving any changes to the agreement with the league calling for entirely remote offseason programs. The NFLPA is not inclined to agree to allow players to return to teams’ facilities before June 26, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Teams are to open their training camps in late July. The NFL has said it is planning to have a full and on-time season beginning in September, but will make any adjustments if needed.

