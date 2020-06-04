An episode released Wednesday of the “Flying Coach” podcast, which Carroll co-hosts with Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr, was devoted to discussing the issues surrounding the death of George Floyd, including the history of racial oppression in the United States. On as a guest was Gregg Popovich, and at one point Kerr noted that the San Antonio Spurs coach had “mentioned that, generally, peaceful protest isn’t gonna get us very far,” which Kerr used as a segue to recalling Kaepernick’s actions in 2016.

After Kerr noted that Kaepernick was “left without a job” following that season, and that “the NFL has just moved on,” he asked how Carroll might “reconcile” that situation with the fact that the Seattle coach was so “passionate” about the issues they were discussing.

“I think that there was a moment in time that a young man captured. He took a stand on something — figuratively, he took a knee — but he stood up for something he believed in,” replied the 68-year-old Carroll, who has been coaching the Seahawks since 2010. “And what an extraordinary moment it was that he was willing to take. I don’t know that he had any idea what the impact would be, as it turned out, but what a symbol of courage.”

“We’re not protecting our people,” Carroll added. “We’re not looking after one another. We’re not making the right choices. We’re not following the right process to bring people to justice when actions are taken. So I think it was a big sacrifice in the sense that a young man makes, but those are the courageous moments that some guys take.

“And we owe a tremendous amount to him for sure.”

After Kaepernick parted ways with the 49ers in March 2017, Carroll certainly had his share of opportunities to not only display his admiration for the quarterback’s courage but to massively upgrade his depth chart at the game’s most important position. The Seahawks, then as now, had one of the NFL’s best starting quarterbacks in Russell Wilson, but (with apologies to the immortal Trevone Boykin and Jake Heaps) backing him up at the time was no one who could reasonably be described as NFL-caliber.

Kaepernick, meanwhile, had seen his star fade over the previous couple of seasons, but he was still just 29 at the time and only four years removed from leading the 49ers to consecutive appearances in the NFC title game and a close loss in the Super Bowl. In addition, his ability to damage defenses with his legs, combined with a strong arm, appeared to make him a good fit in Seattle’s offense.

Then there was the fact that some Seahawks players, led by outspoken defensive end Michael Bennett, were clamoring for their team to sign Kaepernick. So when Carroll and General Manager John Schneider invited Kaepernick to visit Seattle in late May of 2017, after he had barely gotten a sniff from the rest of the league, signs seemed to be pointing to the quarterback’s eyebrow-raising unemployment finally coming to an end.

Right up until the Seahawks bolstered their quarterback depth with … Austin Davis?

You know, the same Austin Davis whose career NFL statistics at the time were — and remain to this day — 2,548 yards passing, 13 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 3-7 record as a starter. But at least the ever-sunny Carroll had some nice things to say about the guy who apparently didn’t quite measure up.

“Colin’s been a fantastic football player and he’s going to continue to be,” Carroll said in June 2017. “At this time, we didn’t do anything with him, but we know where he is and who he is, and we had a chance to understand him much more. He’s a starter in this league. We have a starter, but he is a starter in this league, and I can’t imagine somebody won’t give him a chance to play.”

Here was Pete Carroll on what he learned about Colin Kaepernick from their visit and how he feels about the Seahawks' backup QB situation: pic.twitter.com/lMAJvj4mI7 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) June 3, 2017

It must have blown Carroll’s mind, then, when Kaepernick went unsigned for the entire 2017 season. The good news, though, was that meant Seattle had another shot at adding the quarterback the following spring, and sure enough, the team reportedly set up a workout for him.

Alas, news emerged that the workout was postponed. Carroll most definitely did not mention in Wednesday’s podcast that the reported sticking point in April 2018 was Kaepernick’s refusal to confirm that he would not continue to kneel during the anthem.

Instead, the Seahawks signed Stephen Morris, who had never played so much as one regular season down in the NFL, and never would.

And that was more or less it for Kaepernick’s realistic chances of returning to the NFL, unless the league’s offer to bring him in for a workout last November on suspiciously short notice — and with some reportedly problematic language in a waiver the league wanted him to sign — is to be taken at face value.

On the podcast hosted by Carroll and Kerr, the latter noted President Trump’s scathing criticism of player protests in the NFL and said, “Obviously, we don’t have the leadership to support people like Colin Kaepernick from the top, in our government. But I also think he needed it from the NFL offices, too. I think he needed more support from [Commissioner] Roger Goodell, and from the league office.”

“But to me, it’s really hard to look at what’s going on right now with all the violence and the protests, and not look back to four years ago and say, ‘Look, this guy [Kaepernick] was trying to peacefully protest and nothing came of it,’” Kerr continued. “The killings went on and nothing changed, and he was actually ridiculed, so it’s a real tough one to think about.”

That could have been a tough set of comments for Carroll to follow, even if Kerr was careful to point the finger at Goodell and the NFL’s head office for Kaepernick’s banishment, rather than at the Seahawks and other teams.

Fortunately for the Seattle coach, Popovich was quick to pipe up, as he said, “Leadership and courage go hand-in-hand, and we know we don’t have that.” Rarely one to miss an opportunity to castigate Trump, Popovich went on to condemn what he saw as the president’s narcissism and reluctance to say anything that might help unify the country.

Earlier in the podcast, Carroll said that the main problem facing the nation, in terms of race relations, “lies in the white communities not responding.”

Saying it’s “not enough” to simply think of oneself as not racist, Carroll asserted, “We have to go beyond and act, and take the action, and it’s going to be a challenge for people.”

“I feel frustrated that I’m not doing enough,” he added. “I’m not on it enough, or I can’t get active enough to create the change. I think we need to make progress, not just change.”

