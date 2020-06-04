Redskins coaches who are in the area, including Coach Ron Rivera, are expected to report. The coaching staff will join select business and football operations personnel — equipment, medical, athletic training — in the building. The only players present are those receiving offseason medical treatment, such as running backs Derrius Guice and Bryce Love and defensive end Jordan Brailford.
Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia only began Phase 1 reopening, “safer at home,” last Friday, but the league allowed the Redskins to move forward. The team can have up to 100 people in the facility at a time, as long as they comply with state and local restrictions, per the NFL’s memo.
The next step is to decide when players can return. This will be determined by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, and even though there have been rumors teams could resolve the issue and return to the field by mid-June, it still seems unlikely. The Redskins will likely continue their remote offseason program until it concludes June 26.
Mark Maske contributed to this report.
