The Seattle Seahawks quarterback chose to focus on non-football matters when he spoke with sports reporters Wednesday in a video conference call hours after Brees said in a Yahoo Finance interview, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Brees has since apologized for the comments.

Like Michael Jordan, Richard Sherman, Coco Gauff and others, Wilson, the only black quarterback to start in multiple Super Bowls, said “enough is enough” when it comes to police brutality and racial injustice. “A guy was murdered last week,’’ he said. “There needs to be a change. It’s not overly complicated.”

He went on to put Black Lives Matter into personal context.

“When you think about the idea of Black Lives Matter, they do matter,” Wilson said from his offseason home in Southern California. “The reality is that me as a black person, people are getting murdered on the street, people are getting shot down, and the understanding that it’s not like that for every other race. It’s like that in particular for the black community. I think about my stepson, I think about my daughter, I think about our new baby boy on the way, and it’s staggering to watch these things happen right in front of our faces, so I have a heavy heart right now.”

George Floyd died May 25 when Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. As video showed Floyd pleading, “I can’t breathe,” three other officers looked on. All four officers have been fired and face criminal charges, but the incident was the latest in which an unarmed black man died at the hands of police.

“Being black is a real thing in America,” Wilson said. “It’s a real thing in the sense of the history and the pain, even my own family, personally.”

The great-great grandson of slaves, Wilson grew up in Richmond, and he recalled that his father warned him to not put his hands in his pockets when got out of his car at a gas station.

“You understand fully — especially now just turning 31 and having two kids and a third one on the way — you really understand the significance of what that means,” Wilson said. “And the fact that my dad even had to tell me that is a problem. And going to grocery store, the assumption that somebody may accuse you of stealing or something like that is a terrifying thought.”

Winning Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 didn’t change that, either. He recalled being told “that’s not for you” by an older white man as he stood in line for breakfast at a California restaurant.

“And I said, 'Huh? Excuse me?' I thought he was joking at first,” Wilson said. “My back was kind of turned. I had just come off a Super Bowl and everything else, so if somebody is talking to me that way, you think about [a different] circumstance and how people talk to you. In that moment, I really went back to being young and not putting my hands in my pocket and that experience. That was a heavy moment for me right there. I was like, man, this is really still real, and I'm on the West Coast. This is really real right now.

“That really pained my heart. But in the midst of that, what I understood was — and [what] my dad always taught me was — to not lash back out in that moment because then it becomes something that’s hard to deal with. So I said, ‘Excuse me, sir, but I don’t appreciate you speaking to me that way.’ He just kind of walked off. But in that little glimpse, even though it didn’t turn into something, what if it did? That’s the sad part about this, what we’re talking about.”

The 16-year-old Gauff, who spoke during a Black Lives Matter protest in Delray Beach, Fla., wondered why it has taken so long for experiences such as Wilson’s in 2014 to subside.

“I think it’s sad that I’m here protesting the same thing that [my grandmother] did 50-plus years ago,” the tennis player said. “So I’m here to tell you guys that we must first love each other no matter what. We must have the tough conversations with our friends. I’ve been spending all week having tough conversations, trying to educate my nonblack friends on how they can help the movement. Second, we need to take action.”

That was the message that Colin Kaepernick and other athletes wanted to send when, starting in 2016, took a knee during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality. Brees did not kneel, but joined Saints teammates in kneeling and then rising as a group before the anthem in 2017. “He’s beyond lost,” the San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman said after Brees’s Wednesday comments. “Guarantee you there were black men fighting along side your grandfather but this doesn’t seem to be about that. That uncomfortable conversation you are trying to avoid by injecting military into a conversation about brutality and equality is part of the problem.”

Although he hadn’t heard all of what Brees said when he was interviewed, Wilson pointed out that the message from Kaepernick and other athletes was subverted by people who said the protests were aimed at the flag and the military. Athletes maintained all along that police brutality and systemic injustice were the targets and Wilson said the meaning of taking a knee or raising a fist “got lost in the shuffle.”

“It’s heavy on me because I think the reality is with Colin, in particular, is he was trying to symbolize the right thing,” Wilson said. “People may have taken that the wrong way. But I think he was trying to do the right thing. … Colin was trying to symbolize the oppression that was going on in America and has been for 400 years.”

Wilson, like Barack Obama and a number of others, called for police reform and noted that “not every police officer is bad by any means.” The Seahawks have been holding daily Zoom meetings, but, since Floyd’s murder, football has taken a back seat in the team’s talks.

“I’m always hopeful because I never want to be the other way around. But I also am realistic enough to know that this is going to take some time,” Wilson said. “This is going to take real change. This is going to take real significant change and sometimes those things take time.”