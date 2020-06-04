The coronavirus pandemic threw the schedules of sports leagues into disarray starting in March, with big events such as Wimbledon and the British Open outright canceled and the Olympics pushed to 2021. Many major sports leagues suspended their seasons or altered offseason plans. Sports such as golf, horse racing, auto racing and soccer have begun or are about to begin and now the machinery of major team sports is beginning to start up in the United States, even if it is possible that there will be no fans in the stands.

Find a league

MLB

Reopening: TBD

TBD Fans: TBD

The sport that plays without a clock is watching one now, with time running short on a 2020 season that was cut short in spring training. Major League Baseball and the players’ union began formal talks last week, but there was little progress, with the two sides at odds over compensating players for a shortened season. MLB is seeking further reductions in salaries for players, with the largest cuts going to the highest paid. Officials of the 1,200-member MLB Players Association were “extremely disappointed” and have stated that there will be no more pay cuts. On Wednesday, the owners formally rejected the players’ counterproposal.

NBA

Reopening: TBD

TBD Fans: No

The NBA’s Board of Governors is poised to vote Thursday on a plan to resume the season in July with 22 teams playing and living at the massive Disney sports complex near Orlando. Under the proposal, which requires a three-quarters majority vote of the league’s governors to be adopted, regular season games would resume July 31, with the end of the Finals stretching as late as mid-October.

NFL

Opening: Regular season starts Sept. 10

Regular season starts Sept. 10 Fans: TBD

The league held its draft in April as scheduled, albeit remotely, and its regular season schedule was released as planned. Team facilities have begun to open with states relaxing coronavirus restrictions and coaches are expected to be allowed to return this week.

NHL

Reopening: TBD

TBD Fans: TBD

The NHL has a plan it is “cautiously optimistic” about; it just doesn’t have a firm schedule. The league officially ended its regular season on May 26 when it announced plans for a 24-team playoff that will take place at two hub sites that, like the dates, have yet to be determined.

Soccer

Reopening: TBD

TBD Fans: TBD

Germany’s soccer season resumed weeks ago; the English Premier League is set for June 17 with Spain gearing up June 11 and Italy on June 20. France will start in August. In America, the National Women’s Soccer League will play its season as a 30-day Challenge Cup tournament beginning June 27 near Salt Lake City. Major League Soccer has not set a date for games to begin, but all 26 teams will report to the Orlando area in June and play in a tournament starting in July without spectators at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

WNBA

Reopening: TBD

TBD Fans: TBD

The league held its draft as scheduled in April a week before the NFL did the same. But a regular season that was scheduled to begin May 15 remains on hold. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert remains hopeful of a full 36-game season, and the league mandated teams get down to 12-player rosters May 26 so they could start paying players June 1.

Auto Racing

Reopened: NASCAR, May 17

NASCAR, May 17 Fans? Not yet

While the Formula-1 and IndyCar circuits remain on hold, NASCAR was the first major U.S. sport to return to competition when it raced on May 17 at Darlington without spectators. There have been four more races since, and while fans are not permitted for the time being, the circuit has weekend races planned through the summer at tracks in southeastern states.

Golf

Reopening: PGA Tour resumes June 11; LPGA, European tours in mid-July

PGA Tour resumes June 11; LPGA, European tours in mid-July Fans: Not yet

The charity match featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning showed what golf can be, despite a lack of fans. It was entertaining, with the players wearing microphones and bantering with analyst Charles Barkley. Will that carry over to tournament play? We’ll find out soon, with the PGA’s Charles Schwab Challenge coming up next week. As for the major tournaments, the British Open has been canceled, but the PGA Championship is set for Aug. 6-9 at Harding Park in San Francisco; the U.S. Open for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.; and the Masters for Nov. 12-15 at Augusta National. The Ryder Cup remains on scheduled for Sept. 25-27 At Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis.

Horse Racing

Rescheduled: Starting with Belmont Stakes, June 20

Starting with Belmont Stakes, June 20 Fans: None at Belmont; TBD on others

The Triple Crown has a different look. With the Kentucky Derby postponed and Preakness postponed, the Belmont Stakes moved to the head of the three-race pack. It will take place June 20 at a shorter distance at Belmont Park in New York, with the Derby being run Sept. 5 and the Preakness Stakes wrapping up the Triple Crown on Oct. 3.

Olympics

Rescheduled: July 23-Aug. 8, 2021

July 23-Aug. 8, 2021 Fans: TBD

Olympic athletes will be better able to resume training as states and countries relax restrictions, but much remains unclear. Will there be another wave of illness? Will travel be possible next summer? Will fans be present for the competition in Tokyo?

Tennis

Reopening: TBD

TBD Fans: TBD

Exhibitions and local events have begun to be held in places where authorities have loosened restrictions, but the calendar remains empty until early August. As for the Grand Slam events, Wimbledon was outright canceled, but the U.S. Open remains scheduled for Aug. 24-Sept. 13 in New York, to be quickly followed by the French Open from Sept. 20-Oct. 4 in Paris. The Australian Open remains set for mid-January. Travel remains an issue for all international sports and the U.S. Tennis Association is considering group flights for players.

