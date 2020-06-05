Evans was one of four NCAA assistant coaches arrested in September 2017 as part of a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball. Recorded on telephone conversations promising his co-conspirators that he would “bury” any other financial advisers who tried to influence the players he recruited, Evans pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy in January 2019. Later that year, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos sentenced Evans to three months in prison, saying his actions were “perhaps more egregious” than the other coaches ensnared in the scheme.

The NCAA’s statement did not name Evans but said it began its investigation of a “former Oklahoma State men’s basketball associate head coach” after the FBI arrested that coach in September 2017. Evans was the only Oklahoma State assistant arrested by the FBI. The NCAA handed Evans a 10-year show-cause order as part of Oklahoma State’s punishment, which effectively bans him from college coaching over that time frame.

Evans “violated NCAA rules because athletics department staff members are prohibited from receiving benefits for facilitating or arranging a meeting between a student-athlete and an agent, financial adviser or a representative of an agent or adviser,” the NCAA said in its statement. “Athletics staff members are also prohibited from representing, directly or indirectly, any individual in the marketing of their athletics ability or reputation to an agency, and from accepting compensation for the representation.”

Oklahoma State is expected to appeal the NCAA’s decision. The program also had its available scholarships reduced by three between the 2020-21 through 2022-23 academic years and had other recruiting restrictions put into place.

The Cowboys will not be allowed to participate in the NCAA tournament despite the presence of incoming freshman point guard Cade Cunningham, the top-ranked recruit in 247 Sports’ composite rankings and a player viewed as the possible No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Cunningham signed his letter-of-intent to play at Oklahoma State in November. Cowboys Coach Mike Boynton hired his older brother, Cannen, as an assistant before last season. According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Cade Cunningham turned down a “lucrative offer” to play the 2020-21 season in the NBA’s G-League instead of with Oklahoma State.

“Cunningham had no real interest at the time, but now it will be interesting to see if he has interest and if they increase the offer,” Goodman writes on Twitter.

