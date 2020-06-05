The Athletic, a subscription-based sports media company, on Friday became the latest outlet to retrench, telling its employees on a staff-wide conference call that nearly 10 percent of its workforce — 46 employees — would be laid off.

In a memo sent to employees, Alex Mather, founder of the Athletic, wrote, “[As] the pandemic has set in and as the sports calendar has remained frozen in place ... tough decisions are necessary to guarantee our long-term viability through a period of slower growth and overall uncertainty.”

Salary cuts will also be introduced: 10 percent for those making $150,000 or less, with steeper cuts for those making more. The cuts were “to ensure the company can outlast this 5+ month break in live sports and weather the extreme uncertainty that lies ahead,” according to the memo.

An Athletic spokeswoman confirmed the cuts. Axios first reported on the memo.

News of the Athletic’s cuts hits differently than those at other publications. Over the past four years, the company has been a juggernaut in the industry, raising nearly $150 million in venture capital funding and hiring more than 400 sportswriters for both national coverage and beat reporting on most pro and college teams. In a call with employees last month, executives said the company had just under 1 million subscribers.

In his memo Friday, Mather wrote that the company was on track to become profitable this year, but the rate of subscription growth slowed during the pandemic. Podcast advertising revenue had been severely affected, which necessitated a hard look at recalibrating the business. Among the areas most affected by the cuts were coverage in the website’s Arizona and Florida markets, as well as on the audio team.

“We assessed every part of our business with two criteria in mind: number one, can we observe meaningful business traction in terms of subscriber growth and engagement,” Mather wrote. “And number two, and very closely related, can we establish a clear line of sight to sustainability for a given initiative, meaning that we’re able to cover our costs without outside financial support.”

Mather added that the company has several new product launches planned but said, “This is a dark day for the company at one of the darkest moments in recent memory for most of us in the country, in the world.”

