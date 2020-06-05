“I’ve always known it was Syracuse, honestly,” he said. “I figured, ‘Why not keep the Syracuse fans hyped and commit today?’ ”

The top Class of 2021 prospect in Maryland and No. 47 nationally in 247 Sports’ composite ratings, Williams tweeted his decision in a video Thursday evening.

The 6-foot-8 forward chose the Orange over Maryland, Georgetown and Miami. He knew his recruitment was being followed closely by local fans and that his announcement would lead to some blowback.

“I knew it was going to come,” he said. “I’ve looked at it, but I don’t have anything to say about it. They don’t know me. It’s part of the process.”

Syracuse had been recruiting Williams for close to two years. He had attended a camp there the summer after his freshman year and loved it. When Coach Jim Boeheim offered a scholarship soon after, the program became an immediate front-runner.

Many high school athletes are in an uncertain recruiting limbo because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, so Williams felt fortunate that he had already established relationships with several schools. He had visited Syracuse several times before college campuses shut down, and the past few months of text messages and video conference calls helped him finalize his decision.

“Luckily I was wanted by the school I wanted to go to,” Williams said. “That’s a blessing.”

This past season, Williams became the first player in program history to earn first-team All-Met honors. He averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Lions won the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference title for just the second time and finished the year No. 5 in The Post’s Top 20.

“We’ve just watched his game over the course of the seasons progress, progress, progress and get better,” Lions Coach Kevin Jones said. “This past year, he and some others really stepped up and led us. He’s long, can shoot it, a good defender. For a college program, he’ll bring all that to the table.”

According to 247 Sports’ composite ratings, Williams is the third-highest-rated local player in his class, behind Paul VI guard Trevor Keels (No. 16) and Maret forward Quincy Allen (No. 45). His goal had always been to commit to a college before his senior year of high school. Now he can focus on getting better.

“I want to get stronger, tighten up my handle, improve my shot,” he said. “It’s just about taking my game to the next level.”

