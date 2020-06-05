The league planned to lock out the players Wednesday had they not agreed to a revised collective bargaining agreement that morning. In its 25 seasons, MLS has never had a strike or lockout.

The new pact cleared the way for all 26 teams to participate in a tournament in greater Orlando this summer, which would make MLS one of the first U.S. team sports to return from the novel coronavirus shutdown. Early next week, the league is expected to announce details of a 54-game event at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in which every team will play three preliminary-round matches that also count toward the regular season standings. Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout stage, which wouldn’t apply toward the regular season.

With league investors facing millions in lost revenue, the players’ association agreed to 7.5 percent salary cuts for the rest of this season (5 percent annualized) and reductions in team and individual bonuses. The players also accepted a lower share of TV revenue in 2023 and agreed to extend the CBA an additional year to 2025.

MLS backed down from a proposal tying attendance metrics to a force majeure clause, which would have freed owners to cancel contracts under extraordinary circumstances such as a pandemic. The league’s ultimatum, though, left players angry, even after the sides struck a deal.

“To make that threat, on the heels of them asking for collaboration in an open discussion to find a way to get through a difficult time, really doesn’t sit well with me at all,” Atlanta’s Jeff Larentowicz said. “It will take me a bit of time to get past that myself."

Five years ago, the players turned to their own nuclear option — a strike — before reaching a labor agreement.

“This has been a long process and, from the beginning, it was going to be tough for anybody to really make out in this negotiation in a positive way,” Canouse said. “We were basically negotiating something that was a lose-lose for everyone because of how things transpired with covid and the situation everyone was put in.”

It remains unclear whether MLS will resume in-market matches, most likely without spectators, later in the summer or during the fall. The league is prepared to play into the winter, at least four to six weeks longer than originally scheduled.

“What’s after Orlando is really up in the air,” Canouse said. “There is a lot of uncertainty about how the rest of the year is going to go forward.”

By returning before the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball, MLS sees an opportunity to draw more attention than it is accustomed to.

“From the beginning of the negotiation, you could tell it was something that was important to the league — to get back out,” Canouse said. “We understand getting back out there quickly is something the league can take advantage of. It’s something that puts us on the map from a sports standpoint. Hopefully we can put a good product out there for the fans and grow the sport in our country. As players, we want to continue to help this league grow. There is definitely an opportunity there.”

Before traveling to Orlando late this month, United will train at Audi Field and perhaps other area venues. On Thursday, MLS lifted its moratorium on full training sessions. However, teams must first submit plans to the league and local health authorities to meet safety requirements.

Until they are approved, teams must continue to conduct small-group sessions, which require distancing protocols and stringent health checks. Friday was United’s second day of small-group workouts.

The players, Canouse said, pulled their cars onto Audi Field property in the southeast corner, below the seating sections, and parked in designated spots. One at a time, they exited their vehicles while wearing a mask, sanitized their hands and had their temperature read. They are not allowed to remove their mask until they reach a workout mat on the field.

“The only time we don’t have the mask on is during the actual training session,” Canouse said.

The first group of players — defenders and some midfielders — arrived at 8:50 a.m. for a one-hour session starting at 9. The second group — some midfielders and attackers — arrived ahead of an 11 a.m. session. Between sessions, masked staff cleaned and sanitized equipment.

Unless they are rehabbing an injury, players are not permitted to use indoor facilities.

Before small-group sessions were implemented, MLS allowed voluntary individual training opportunities at team fields. Prior to that, players were on their own. In some cases, they sneaked onto closed fields. “In the first month,” Canouse said, “police kicked me off a few times.”

Small-group sessions are the first opportunity since March 11 for players to work with teammates, albeit from a distance.

“It felt good to be able to pass the ball to someone,” Canouse said. “I was getting frustrated toward the end of being away. When you get back into the group, your love for the game comes back.”

