In a statement Wednesday, the team called the posts “racist and violent,” adding that it would meet with Katai on Thursday. The Galaxy condemned the posts and asked them to be removed immediately. The have since been deleted.

“The LA Galaxy stands firmly against racism of any kind, including that which suggests violence or seeks to demean the efforts of those in pursuit of racial equality,” the statement continued.

Katai posted a statement to Instagram on Wednesday night disavowing his wife’s comments.

“The posts made by my wife, Tea Katai, on her social media platforms were unacceptable,” he wrote. “These views are not ones that I share and are not tolerated in my family. Racism, particularly toward the black community, is not only prevalent in the United States and Europe, but across the globe. I strongly condemn white supremacy, racism and violence towards people of color. Black lives matter.

“This is a mistake from my family and I take full responsibility. I will ensure that my family and I take the necessary actions to learn, understand, listen and support the black community. I understand that it will take time to earn back the support of the people of Los Angeles. I am committed to putting in the necessary work to learn from these mistakes and be a better ally and advocate for equality going forward. I am sorry for the pain these posts have caused the LA Galaxy family and all allies in the fight against racism.”

Katai joined the Galaxy on Dec. 31 after spending the two previous seasons with the Chicago Fire, where he scored 18 goals and 12 assists. He played for Alavés in the Spanish La Liga in 2018 before joining Major League Soccer.

He started two games for the Galaxy before the novel coronavirus pandemic paused the MLS season. The league and its players agreed to a revised collective bargaining agreement this week, allowing play to resume in July in the form of a 26-team tournament without fans.

