There have been 18 Kentucky Derby horses who also prepped in the Santa Anita Derby. Ten won both races including Triple Crown winner Justify in 2018. Only three other events during the second leg of the Road to the Kentucky Derby series have produced more winners, the Florida Derby (24 dual winners), Blue Grass Stakes (22) and Wood Memorial (20).

Here are win selections for the Santa Anita Derby, plus picks for the other graded stakes race Saturday at Santa Anita.

Santa Anita Derby (Grade 1)

8th race at Santa Anita Park, 1⅛ miles on dirt

Pick: No. 3 Shooters Shoot, 8-1 on the morning line

The morning line favorite, Authentic (4-5), is trained by Bob Baffert. Since 2013, the seven horses trained by Baffert with morning line odds of 3-1 or less have three wins and four second-place finishes in this event. However, jockey Drayden Van Dyke will have to get his mount to the lead from the far outside, expending much-needed energy. Instead, look for the other front-runner in this field, Shooters Shoot, to break cleanly to the front from gate No. 3.

The descendant of Super Saver (2010 Kentucky Derby winner) finally broke his maiden in March around this oval after five tries and then stepped up to win in optional claiming company at Oaklawn Park in his next race. His Brisnet pace figures (earned at the half-mile mark) in each of the wins, 103 and 100, give him a sizable advantage over the rest of the field. No other horse has a pace figure above 95, equating to a five- to eight-length advantage for Shooters Shoot.

Santa Anita Oaks (Grade 2)

5th race at Santa Anita Park, 1-1/16 miles on dirt

Pick: No. 1 Swiss Skydiver, 6-5 favorite on the morning line

There is not much class in this race besides Swiss Skydiver, the only graded stakes winner in the field. The chestnut daughter of Daredevil served up convincing wins in the Gulfstream Park Oaks (Grade 2) in March and Fantasy Stakes (Grade 3) at Oaklawn Park in May. Both earned her triple-digit Brisnet speed figures and the latter produced a career pace top (104 Brisnet pace figure), foreshadowing another step forward in the near future.

Hollywood Gold Cup (Grade 1)

10th race at Santa Anita Park, 1¼ miles on dirt

Pick: No. 6 Tenfold, 6-1 on the morning line

No one would blame you for going with the morning line favorite, Higher Power (9-5). Trainer John Sadler has the most wins (six) at Santa Anita over the classic distance of 1¼ miles on dirt since 2013 (23 races) but you should expect more than one Grade 1 win with a speed figure at par from a horse offering such short odds.

Midcourt has a Grade 1 win with two speed figures at par, the most recent earned in the Santa Anita Handicap in March, but that was a 1¼ mile race. Horses exiting 1¼ mile preps are 2-for-31 at Santa Anita over the past seven years when returning at the same distance. Parsimony and Brown Storm also last raced at 1¼ miles, discounting their chances. Improbable last prepped at a mile, which carries an 0-for-11 record in classic-distance stakes at Santa Anita since 2013.

That leaves Tenfold. This son of Curlin placed third through disqualification in his last race, the New Orleans Classic Stakes (Grade 2) at Fair Grounds in March, and gets a new rider in Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith. Smith typically wins 20 to 30 percent of his graded stakes events (though he is 0-for-4 in 2020) over the past few years, making anything over 4-1 odds a gift and worth the risk.

