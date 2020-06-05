It’s unlikely the players would agree to such a plan and that’s good since the length of the regular season would be over two-thirds shorter than usual, making luck a potentially huge determining factor in the outcome.

The definition of luck in baseball appears in many ways. It could be a bloop single, a pitch wrongly called by an umpire or even a directional change of the wind that causes a ball to hit the foul pole rather than sail a few inches wide into foul territory. From a mathematical standpoint, luck is all the things that occur that can’t be accounted for by what we observe on the diamond. In fact, the amount of luck involved in any single game of baseball accounts for approximately 99 percent of the outcome. In other words, we have no idea who the better team is by just looking at the final score of a randomly selected game. Consider the Los Angeles Dodgers, a 106-win team in 2019, lost to the Colorado Rockies, a 71-win team, by eight runs last season. The Dodgers went 4-for-30 at the plate that night (.133), which you would expect to see once every 20 games from a team with the hitting talent like Los Angeles had in 2019.

Obviously the more games a team plays the more information you get, which increases how certain we are about that team’s talent level. For example, over a 162-game season from 2017 to 2019 the standings reflect 80 percent talent, 20 percent luck. To get this split calculate the standard deviation of each team’s win rate for the season(s) in question. Then calculate the standard deviation for a random team and subtract that from the observed rate to get the skill component. From there it is just a ratio of luck to total talent. As the number of games decreases, the amount of luck reflected in the final standings increases. In the proposed 50-game schedule it would almost be a 50-50 split between skill and luck.

Let’s look at it another way. In the book “The Wages of Wins” the authors introduce a calculation called the Noll-Scully metric, which simply measures the ratio between “the actual performance of a league to the performance that would have occurred if the league had the maximum degree of competitive balance.” An average figure for Noll-Scully is 1.0 and the higher the number, the less parity exists in the league. From 2017 to 2019 the Noll-Scully output for baseball was 1.98, indicating little parity. That makes sense. Most of the division titles were not in contention and there have been multiple 100-loss (or worse) teams in each of those seasons. In 1995, a season that began late due to labor issues the season before, the Noll-Scully figure was 1.77. In a 50-game season we could expect the Noll-Scully figure to be near 1.10. In other words, much closer to parity.

AD

AD

What could that mean for the upcoming season? Chaos.

Before the regular season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Dodgers were expected to win 100 games, giving them a 96 percent chance at the playoffs. Under a shortened season of 50 games that would most likely top out at 64 percent, assuming the same strength of schedule and playoff format was being used as last year. Dan Szymborski found a similar trend. He projected a 99 percent playoff probability for the Dodgers over a 162-game season, which declined to 71 percent over an 81-game campaign. It would be reduced even further for a 50-game season.

The Baltimore Orioles, on the other hand, go from almost no chance at a playoff spot (projected record of 60-102, less than one percent chance) to a more optimistic scenario. Under a 50-game format the Orioles would make the playoffs 20 percent of the time, assuming they do indeed have a similar range of talent as the other clubs. Even if you cut that in half it is still a huge leap forward in terms of Baltimore’s best possible outcome.

AD

AD