The USOPC and many national governing bodies (NGBs) have stumbled in trying to find appropriate and satisfactory responses. The USOPC scheduled a town hall discussion for its athletes for Friday, offering them an opportunity to discuss the issues enveloping the nation. It initially invited Imboden, who is white, to be among three athletes to help facilitate the dialogue, but the fencer bowed out Friday morning.

“I contacted the athletes in the black community closest to me and asked them for their opinions and feelings before moving forward,” Imboden said via Twitter Friday morning. “They have made it clear that they do not see this as a genuine response from the USOC and that me as non-POC should not be facilitating a conversation on ‘Race’. I stand by them, and will decline the position as facilitator and instead join in the conversation as a member of the community and an ally.”

AD

AD

The town hall discussion remains scheduled for Friday afternoon and is to be facilitated by wrestler Jordan Burroughs and former Paralympic skier Bonnie St. John, both of whom are African American, according to a USOPC spokesman.

The USOPC and NGBs issued public statements this week, voicing concerns and pledging support, many touching on inclusion and the Olympic ideals. But the message hasn’t resonated with everyone, especially in light of the punishments levied at Berry and Imboden last summer.

“The USOC and its CEO are claiming to be supportive of Equality and supporting Black athletes. I’m white, I don’t want an apology. I want proof,” Imboden said in a tweet this week.

In a letter to athletes this week, Sarah Hirshland, the USOPC chief executive said: “We absolutely condemn the systemic inequality that disproportionately impacts Black Americans in the United States. It has no place in ours or any other community.” But many felt the message ran counter to the decision to punish the athletes last year and it sparked a firestorm of sorts in some social media corners.

AD

AD

Berry told Hirschland, via Twitter: “I want an apology letter .. mailed .. just like you and the IOC MAILED ME WHEN YOU PUT ME ON PROBATION.. stop playing with me.”

In a phone interview Friday, Berry said she Hirshland called her Thursday and apologized. When she initially punished Imboden and Berry last year, Hirshland warned against future protests, saying in a letter: “It is also important for me to point out that, going forward, issuing a reprimand to other athletes in a similar instance is insufficient."

“I am grateful to Gwen for her time and her honesty last night. I heard her,” Hirshland wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “I apologized for how my decisions made her feel and also did my best to explain why I made them. Gwen has a powerful voice in this national conversation, and I am sure that together we can use the platform of Olympic and Paralympic sport to address and fight against systematic inequality and racism in our country.”

AD

AD

Han Xiao, chair of the USOPC’s Athletes’ Advisory Council, said the USOPC is in a tough position in responding to the controversy and appeasing all parties, including athletes, sponsors, the International Olympic Committee and elected officials. “For the USOPC and the NGBs, it’s a particularly difficult topic because they have to balance a couple of different pressures,” Xiao said. “One is the IOC and Rule 50.”

The USOPC cited the Olympic Charter’s controversial rule in levying its punishments. Rule 50 states: “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

Xiao said the rule is somewhat vague and should be revisited — “it’s not clearly defined what the punishments will be, what the criteria is or what constitutes a political protest,” he said — but for now, he says the USOPC feels its hands are tied by the charter; the IOC requires the organization to respond to any violations, such of Imboden’s and Berry’s Pan Am protests.

AD

AD

“It’s also important to recognize that the issue around police brutality and the way minorities are treated, especially black people in this country, has been heavily politicized,” he said. “It's difficult for the USOPC voicing political concerns being a nonpolitical entity but being overseen by Congress. Just like other organizations, they’re in a difficult position. I think the current situation has become a catalyst to try to understand what they can be doing better. Hopefully they succeed in that. I think the conversations that are now happening, the listening, is at least a first step.”

Berry has said the protest cost her sponsorship money and endangered her quest for the Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed to 2021 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. She said this week that she was contacted by Max Siegel, the chief executive at USA Track & Field, to facilitate a meeting. On Thursday, the USOPC organized a conference call for all of its track and field athletes, and Berry’s punishment was a recurring topic.

“I appreciated Max’s gesture as NO ONE from the USOPC has ever called to speak with me,” Berry tweeted before the call. “We were able To share our views and perspectives, of recent tragic events, and the USOPC’s efforts to proactively be part of the solution to bring about change. The first step towards change is peaceful protest to raise awareness.”

AD

AD

For some, political messaging has always been a part of Olympic sports, from Jesse Owens to John Carlos and Tommie Smith.

“If they don’t want any politics in the Olympics, then get rid of the flags, get rid of the anthems, get rid of the nationalism,” Harry Edwards, the sociologist who launched the Olympic Project for Human Rights and 1968 and advised Smith and Carlos, told The Washington Post in a recent interview. “If they don’t want politics, then take it out. But don’t say all politics are out except on our terms. Those days are gone in the age of social media. You can forget that.”

Rule 50 and the punishment hasn’t stopped Berry from speaking her mind. She continues training for Tokyo and has followed the headlines and developments closely these past several days.

AD

“We have to understand that Major Corporations And Organization’s are only speaking out because they have to protect their investments. It is purely for political reasons,” she tweeted. “ I urge us all to NOT BE EASILY SATISFIED!!! Make them PUT UP or SHUT UP."

AD