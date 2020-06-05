“This is an extremely sad day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time,” the site’s stadium contractor Turner-AECOM Hunt said in a statement Friday. “We work extremely hard to prevent days like this and we have halted all construction activity. Counseling services will be made available to all workers on site to support them in the difficult days and weeks ahead.”

It’s unclear when construction will resume for the soon-to-be home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The palatial facility, owned by Rams owner Stan Kroenke, will have a 70,000 seat capacity with the ability to expand to 100,000. The stadium’s first public event is scheduled to be the Rams’ opening preseason game Aug. 14. The Chargers then play their first preseason game there against the Rams on Aug. 22.

The stadium is scheduled to be home to major events such as WrestleMania 37 in March 2021, Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, the College Football Championship Game in 2023 and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028.

SoFi Stadium’s August opening date was already on shaky ground given the uncertainty surrounding the NFL season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Friday’s tragedy further complicates its schedule.

Construction on the stadium, which began November 2016, has been bumpy. Development costs were estimated at $2.6 billion but ballooned to $5 billion. At least 12 stadium workers contracted the coronavirus, with seven cases coming in the last eight days, according to the Los Angeles Times. And in February, a 340-foot crane collapsed next to the stadium; no injuries were reported.

In a statement from SoFi Stadium, the Rams and Chargers called Friday’s death “heartbreaking.”

“The safety of our construction team and all of our employees is the foremost priority of our organizations, and we will continue to work with our partners and local authorities to deliver on this commitment,” the statement said.

