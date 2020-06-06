“When I’m there, there’s nothing else to think about,” Bulger said later. “It’s just me bringing it back to basics and getting after it.”

In recent months, baseball prospects have struggled to find places to train. For Bulger, the barn has become a sanctuary during the novel coronavirus pandemic, a spot where he can clear his mind and work out regardless of the weather. A family friend owns it and is letting him use it to prepare for his next step after graduating from DeMatha.

On a soggy day in mid-May, that next step was unknown for a player who typically has all the answers on the diamond. Bulger could stick with his commitment to play baseball at SEC power Vanderbilt. Or he could jump into the professional ranks.

That decision depends on what happens in the Major League Baseball draft, set for Wednesday and Thursday. Bulger, a 6-foot, 205-pound catcher, was a near-lock last fall to be drafted in the top 10 rounds. But MLB cut the draft from 40 to five rounds this year, leaving prospects scrambling to identify their best options.

The barn separates Bulger from the outside noise and perplexity — from what he can and can’t control. So as its wooden exterior protects Bulger from the elements, he keeps hammering away at the tire.

A missed opportunity

Bulger’s father, Chuck, believes many Washington Catholic Athletic Conference records would’ve been broken this year if a high school baseball season had occurred.

After hitting .545 as a junior and playing for the 18-and-under national team in the fall, Bulger adjusted his approach over the winter and got a new bat that fit his swing. Scouts told him he had the potential to be a late-first-round selection with a solid senior campaign.

But when seasons across the country were halted and then canceled, Bulger lost his chance to improve his draft stock. He took 15 at-bats before the season was wiped out. He was envious of his counterparts in warmer parts of the country, such as Florida and Southern California, who started their seasons earlier and played as many as 15 games.

“His senior season being taken from him,” Chuck Bulger said, “anger doesn’t really quite put it into words at this point.”

Beginning when he was 5 years old, Bulger attended almost every home game for the Bowie Baysox, the Baltimore Orioles’ Class AA affiliate. He usually sat in Section 113 — always in an aisle seat, so he had easy access to run after foul balls or nab the ball from the first baseman at the end of each half-inning.

When he was about 6, playing T-ball at Allen Pond Park, Bulger hit the ball so hard that, by the time he ran around the bases, the outfielders still hadn’t tracked it down. So he ran around the bases again, crossing home plate twice before the ball was in an opponent’s glove.

Bulger has long been a special talent, giving him more control over his career. Growing up, he had the option of three age groups in travel baseball and, when it was time to choose a high school, the top programs wanted him. When selecting a college, he again had his pick.

Now his next step is uncertain. With new developments affecting college and minor league baseball coming seemingly every week, top prospects lack information for one of the biggest decisions of their young lives.

College sports in flux

When scouts saw Bulger’s bulging legs, they said he had major league strength. The question was whether he would take a detour through college. Each top player faces this question and must consider his best route.

Some players strive to join an MLB organization as soon as possible, hoping to earn money and rise through its minor league affiliates quickly. But lately, going to college has been an effective route to becoming a high draft pick. Of the top five selections in the past two drafts, eight came from the college ranks. And scouts didn’t see most high school players in person this spring, so many of this year’s top draftees are expected to be college players. If a high school player opts to attend a four-year college, he can’t reenter the MLB draft for three years.

Bulger wants to reach the major leagues as soon as possible, and he thinks attending Vanderbilt can help. The school produced top-five selections in the 2017 and 2019 drafts, and a current player, Austin Martin, is projected to be a top-five pick this year. The Commodores also have won two national championships since 2014.

“Playing in the SEC and playing in college,” Bulger said, “I think is going to be a lot more fun than going on a 10-hour bus ride in pro ball.”

But college baseball could be different from what he anticipated when he committed to the Commodores in November 2017. With athletic department revenue drying up during the pandemic, a handful of smaller Division I schools have cut their programs. No large schools have done so, but budgets could be thin depending on the still-uncertain status of the 2020 football season.

Many campuses could be shut down or only partially open. Additionally, there could be a roster logjam; baseball players who missed their senior season because of the pandemic have been granted an extra year of eligibility.

Bulger said he isn’t too concerned with that. He can picture his daily routine, surroundings and future in Nashville.

A hazy workforce

Bulger is already comfortable in a professional setting. He developed a relationship with the general manager of the Baysox, so in addition to his time in the barn, he takes at-bats at Prince George’s Stadium and trains with professionals. For those pros, that could be the extent of the action they see this year.

The pandemic has crippled minor league baseball, which lacks a lucrative television deal and relies on having fans in the seats. Minor league seasons may not happen at all this year, MLB has considered contracting minor league teams, and thousands of players have been cut by their major league organizations.

Incoming players will feel the monetary impact immediately. In a typical year, MLB draft selections receive slotted signing bonuses based on where they’re drafted — with the No. 1 pick making around $8 million. Undrafted players, a pool that will be much larger as the draft is reduced by 35 rounds, can sign for a maximum of $20,000 this year, a cost-saving measure for MLB teams.

Typically, a player reports to a minor league team soon after signing. This year, there’s no telling when draftees will begin playing professionally. Bulger said he could be among that group if an MLB team is willing to invest in him.

“The first thing that stands out about him, and you can see this just by looking at him, is that he’s just incredibly strong,” said Brian Sakowski, national scouting supervisor for Perfect Game USA. “When he gets the barrel around on a pitch, he can drive it as well as anybody in the class.”

Prospects are almost never ready for the major leagues out of high school, and some scouts think Bulger needs to refine his defense. Bulger feels he is undervalued after a lost spring, though. Scouts are evaluating prospects based in part on how they’re trying to improve during the coronavirus lockdown, and he is honing his skills in that barn.

On the bubble of being drafted, Bulger won’t learn what MLB organizations truly think of him until midweek. But after Thursday, when all of his options are in front of him, he’ll be back in control.

“Hopefully I can get to the major leagues as soon as possible,” he said, “and just stay there.”