“We will strive to be a force for positive change, not only within our game of hockey but within society,” the players, whose group is named the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA), said in an open letter. “Although we will be independent of the NHL, we are hopeful that we will work productively with the league to accomplish these important changes.

“We believe in the importance of accountability in developing inclusivity and diversity for all involved in our sport, including fans and the league office.”

Other members of the HDA include the Detroit Red Wings’ Trevor Daley, the Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba and the Philadelphia Flyers’ Chris Stewart. Another member, former Washington Capitals forward Joel Ward, announced his retirement in April after last playing in the NHL in 2018 for the Sharks.

We are proud to announce the formation of the Hockey Diversity Alliance 🏒 ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/Z5g6BP2b4f — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) June 8, 2020

Kane, who heads the group along with Aliu, has also called out his sport for its lack of diversity and persistent issues of racism. In an Instagram post last year after another social media user told him to “stick to basketball,” Kane wrote: “There is focus on racism in football, basketball and baseball. But in the Hockey world it’s easier to ignore, dismiss and forget because let’s face the facts hockey is a white sport.”

With much of the sports world, not to mention many other sectors of society, engaged on the topic of systemic racism in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, Kane said last month on ESPN’s “First Take”: “I think hockey, unfortunately, has a different culture than some of the other sports in terms of speaking out and using your voice and speaking your mind. I think, for me, I’m one of the anomalies when it comes to NHL players and doing that. That’s another part of our problem is guys being scared to really speak their mind and stand up for what is right.”

According to TSN, Kane’s group has consulted with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on how to spur positive change within the NHL.

The league has been working on creating its own Executive Inclusion Council, comprising five NHL owners, five team presidents and two general managers (per ESPN). They will be advised by three committees representing players, fans and youth hockey.

Kim Davis, the NHL’s executive vice president for social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs, said (via nhl.com) she hopes that the HDA “will collaborate with our NHL structured council and committees — particularly the Player Inclusion Committee — to bring ideas for change.”

The HDA said in its letter that it wants to “promote diversity at all levels of the game through community outreach and engagement with youth and will endeavor to make the game more affordable and accessible."

Aliu, a 31-year-old who had a pair of brief stints with the Calgary Flames and played this year for a team in the Czech Republic, alleged last year that he was subjected to racial slurs by his coach when he played for the Chicago Blackhawks’ top minor league affiliate during the 2009-10 season. That coach, Bill Peters, resigned shortly thereafter as head coach of the Flames.

In an essay last month for the Players’ Tribune, the Nigeria-born Aliu wrote: “I speak about the racism in the game because that’s what I endured. … The end goal here is to create a system, from top to bottom, that welcomes and nourishes everyone from every background.”

“This is historic. Players of color coming together like this, it’s never happened before,” Kane said Sunday to TSN. “We couldn’t wait around anymore. We’ve all had enough of this. … We are united and we are going to demand change. We felt, why not us?”

