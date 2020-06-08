In its latest proposal, MLB pitched a 76-game regular season, with players earning up to 75 percent of their prorated salaries. League officials framed it as an attempt to find the middle ground between the significant pay cuts the owners asked for in their initial proposal of an 82-game season — with the cuts made on a sliding scale that hit hardest on players making the highest salaries — and the players’ consistent demands they be paid full, prorated shares of their 2020 salaries based on the number of games played.

The MLB proposal, first reported Monday morning by ESPN and confirmed by a person familiar with the proposal, would guarantee players 50 percent of their prorated salaries across the board — dropping the sliding scale — and that figure would climb to 75 percent if the postseason is completed. Under the proposal, the season would begin in mid-July and end with a World Series wrapping up by the end of October; MLB fears a second wave of coronavirus in the fall that could wipe out the lucrative postseason.

MLB’s proposal also added an enticement that could improve players’ standing in free agency this winter, offering to eliminate the qualifying offer and draft-pick compensation for certain free agents, which theoretically would make teams less likely to avoid those players on the market.

The union, however, shot down the offer, and it was unclear if its negotiating team would offer a counterproposal. In some regards, the union considers MLB’s latest offer a step backward, as it guaranteed slightly fewer overall dollars to players in 2020 and would shift some of the risk for a lost postseason from the owners to the players.

The sides agreed to the pro rata arrangement in a March 26 deal governing the league’s shutdown, and the union has considered player compensation to be settled by that agreement. The league, meantime, believes it is entitled to further relief from player salaries to account for its diminished revenue as a result of the season being played in empty stadiums.

In the absence of a deal, MLB has indicated it is prepared to implement a plan of around 50 regular season games at full prorated salaries, as the March agreement gives the league the right to do — a reality that all but guarantees there will be some form of a baseball season in 2020.

Though neither side finds 50 games to be a satisfying number for a representative season, each day that passes without a deal makes that scenario more likely. The union likely would respond by pulling its support for an expanded postseason — because the league’s right to implement the season length applies only to the regular season — and could file a grievance challenging the league’s actions.

The sport essentially has conceded it won’t be able to start a season around July 4, as it originally had hoped, because pitchers would require a training camp of around three weeks to build up arm strength for the season.

