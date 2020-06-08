Attacker Giovanni Reyna, 17, and Borussia Dortmund are second with 63 points, seven behind Bayern. Midfielder Tyler Adams, 21, and RB Leipzig are third with 59, while injured midfielder Fabian Johnson and Mönchengladbach sit fourth at 56, tied with Bayer Leverkusen but ahead on goal differential (+21 vs. +16).

AD

AD

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks and forward Ulysses Llanez, 19, are sixth, but with 45 points and no hope of cracking the top five, they will seek to secure the Europa qualifying berth.

At the other end of the standings, the bottom two clubs will be relegated to 2. Bundesliga, while the 16th-place team will enter a promotion-relegation playoff with the third-place side in the second division.

As it stands, forward Josh Sargent, 20, and Werder Bremen are next to last and would fall into the next flight next season. They are three points behind Fortuna Düsseldorf, which employs midfielder Alfredo Morales and goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who is recovering from a knee injury.

AD

Steffen, the top-choice goalkeeper on the U.S. national team, is on loan from Manchester City and, regardless of Fortuna’s plight, will return to England this summer.

AD

If the season ended today, Fortuna’s promotion-relegation playoff opponent would be Hamburg, which is third in the second tier. Its roster includes forward Bobby Wood, who has not played since November.

Here’s the weekly list of 180 American soccer players abroad:

(Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.)

GERMANY

Bundesliga

RB Leipzig midfielder-defender Tyler Adams: played 90 minutes in 1-1 draw with Paderborn

AD

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Werder Bremen

Wolfsburg forward Ulysses Llanez (age 19): not in uniform

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 20): played 76

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: not in uniform (yellow-card suspension) for 1-1 draw at Union Berlin

AD

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): entered in 68th in 1-0 victory over Hertha Berlin

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timothy Chandler: entered in 46th in 2-0 defeat to Mainz

Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: entered in 66th in 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: not in uniform (knee injury)

AD

Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in uniform (hamstring injury) for 1-0 defeat at Freiburg

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): Augsburg II season complete

Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): Köln II season complete

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague: Schalke II season complete

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 19): Wolfsburg II season complete

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: Bremen II season complete

AD

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 18): U-19 season complete

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 18): U-19 season complete

AD

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 19): U-19 season complete

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman (age 18): U-19 season complete

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 19): U-19 season complete

Mönchengladbach midfielder Pablo Soares (age 18): U-19 season complete

Nurnberg midfielder Roberto Hategan (age 19): U-19 season complete

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 5-1 defeat at Wolfsburg

2. Bundesliga

Greuther Fürth midfielder-forward Julian Green: played first 45 in 2-1 defeat to Sandhausen

Greuther Fürth midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): entered in 46th

AD

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 79 (scored in 77th) in 3-0 victory over Darmstadt

AD

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: vs. Holstein Kiel on Monday

Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: entered in 90+ in 0-0 draw at Stuttgart

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): not in uniform for 2-1 victory over Heidenheim (reportedly transferring to England)

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: not in uniform for 2-0 defeat at Bochum

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19 season complete

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19 season complete

Karlsruher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19 season complete

St. Pauli midfielder Leon Flach (age 19): U-19 season complete

Stuttgart defender Max Göggel (age 18): U-19 season complete

3. Liga

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 in 1-1 draw at Braunschweig

AD

AD

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: played 71 (assist) in 1-1 draw at Ingolstadt

McKinze Gaines continued his good run of form for Sonnenhof Großaspach today, picking up an assist in a 1-1 draw against Ingolstadt. The former Wolfsburg U19 winger does a great job picking out his man here on the counter. pic.twitter.com/gENWfiyzMt — Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) June 7, 2020

Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: played 90

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: entered in 53rd in 5-1 defeat at Zwickau

Chemnitzer defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): played 74 in 2-1 defeat at Duisburg

Ingolstadt forward Justin Butler (age 19): U-19 season complete

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 19): U-19 season complete

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in uniform for 1-0 victory over Gil Vicente

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19 season complete

Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19 season complete

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: season complete (ACL injury)

AD

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: entered in 46th in 1-1 draw at St. Pölten

AD

POLAND

Ekstraklasa

Lechia Gdansk midfielder Kenny Saief: entered in 74th (assist) in 2-2 draw at Gornik Zabrze

Rakow midfielder Ben Lederman (age 20): in uniform, did not play in 1-1 draw with LKS Lodz

DENMARK

Superliga

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon: not in uniform for 1-0 defeat to Midtjylland

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): played 90

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 90 in 2-2 draw with Lyngby

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 (transferring to OB after the season)

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 19): entered in 86th

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: not in uniform

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in uniform, did not play in 3-2 victory over Brondby

GREECE

Super League 1

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: vs. Larissa on Monday

HUNGARY

NB I

ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba: entered in 90th in 2-0 victory over Puskas

AD

ZTE forward Eric McWoods: not in uniform

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Hapoel Haifa

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: played 67 in 5-0 defeat at Bnei Yehuda

ENGLAND

Premier League

(Season to resume June 17)

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin

Manchester City midfielder Mix Diskerud: returned from loan with Ulsan (South Korea)

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 19): U-23 season complete

Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 19): U-23 season complete (training with first team)

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): U-23 season complete

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23 season complete

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18 season complete

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 18): U-18 season complete

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18 season complete

Chelsea goalkeeper Ethan Wady (age 18): U-18 season complete

Championship

(Season to resume June 20)

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea

Fulham defender Tim Ream

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson

Luton Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: U-23 season complete

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 18): U-23 season complete

Reading forward Augustus McGiff (age 17): U-23 season complete

League One

(Season slated to resume June 20)

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18)

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: season complete (8th place; 28 matches, 27 starts)

Rangers defender Matt Polster: season complete (2nd place; 6 matches, 3 starts)

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): Celtic reserves season complete

Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 18): U-18 season complete

Livingston goalkeeper Brian Schwake (age 18): signed last month

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: season complete (1st place; 26 matches, 20 starts, 2 goals)

Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers: season complete (1st place; 8 matches, 8 starts)

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: season complete (6th place; 17 matches, 10 starts)

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 20): season complete (4th place; 3 matches, 1 start)

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: season complete (3rd place; 14 matches, 4 starts)

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: season complete (2nd place; 5 matches, 3 starts)

Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts, 1 goal)

Guingamp defender Haley Lukas: season complete (6th place; 2 matches, 1 start)

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: season complete (8th place; 16 matches, 16 starts)

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: season complete (8th place; 15 matches, 12 starts)

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: season complete (7th place; 16 matches, 16 starts, 3 goals)

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: season complete (7th place; 13 matches, 6 starts)

Fleury midfielder Charlotte Williams: season complete (no appearances)

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: season complete (12th place; 16 matches, 15 starts, 3 goals)

Ligue 2

Caen forward Nicholas Gioacchini (age 19): season complete (13th place; 16 matches, 14 starts, 2 goals)

Ajaccio forward Maki Tall: season complete (3rd place; no appearances)

SPAIN

La Liga

(Season to resume Thursday)

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad

Atletico Madrid midfielder Federico Oliva (age 15): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: season complete (11th place; 21 matches, 20 starts, 4 goals)

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: season complete (11th place; 18 matches, 11 starts)

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: season complete (11th place; 13 matches, 9 starts)

Huelva midfielder Kristina Fisher: season complete (14th place; 5 matches, 4 starts)

Huelva forward Danica Evans: season complete (14th place; 4 matches, 3 starts)

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: season complete (2nd place; 8 matches, 4 starts)

Madrid defender Amanda Frisbie: season complete (13th place; 6 matches, 6 starts)

Tenerife midfielder Claire Pleuler: season complete (9th place; 8 matches, 5 starts)

Tenerife midfielder Katie Murray: season complete (9th place; no appearances)

Tenerife midfielder Taylor Porter: season complete (9th place; no appearances)

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: season complete (15th place; 15 matches, 4 starts)

Real Betis midfielder Samantha Dewey: season complete (12th place; 3 matches, 1 start)

Real Betis goalkeeper Anna Rosa Buhigas: season complete (12th place; no appearances)

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: season complete (12th place; ACL injury)

Segunda Division

(Season to resume June 19)

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore

ITALY

Serie B

(Season to resume June 26)

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich

Serie A Women

Sassuolo defender Grace Cutler: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts)

Empoli defender Emily Garnier: season complete (8th place; 11 matches, 8 starts)

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): season complete (1st place; 20 matches, 15 starts)

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: season complete (13th place; 22 matches, 16 starts)

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: season complete (12th place; 2 matches)

Eredivisie Women

PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: season complete (first place; 9 matches, 7 starts)

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): season complete (4th place; 22 matches, 11 starts, 2 goals)

Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 18): season complete (4th place, seeking new club; 8 matches)

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): season complete (18th place; 16 matches, 14 starts)

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): season complete (18th place; 25 matches, 23 starts, 4 goals)

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: season complete (6th place; 25 matches, 25 starts, 5 goals)

BELGIUM

First Division A

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 20): season complete (12th place; 13 matches, 10 starts, 1 goal)

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: season complete (1st place; 2 matches, 2 starts)

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: season complete (11th place; 15 matches, 14 starts)

SWITZERLAND

Super League

(Season to resume June 19)

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

(Season to resume June 14)

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20)

Orebro goalkeeper Jake McGuire

Damallsvenskan

(Season to resume June 27)

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice

Orebro midfielder Cali Farquharson

Djurgarden defender Rachel Bloznalis

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley

Vittsjo forward Summer Green

Vittsjo defender Lorina White

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche

NORWAY

Eliteserien

(Season to resume June 16)

Stabaek attacker Romain Gall, on loan from Malmo

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo

TURKEY

Super Lig

(Season to resume Friday)

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd

CYPRUS

1 Division

(Season might resume this month)

Pafos midfielder Danny Williams

AUSTRALIA

W-League

Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: season complete (5th place; 11 matches, 3 goals)

Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: season complete (8th place; 8 matches)

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: season complete (11th place; 17 matches, 5 starts, 4 goals)

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: season complete (14th place; 2 matches, 1 start)

Argentinos Juniors midfielder Matko Miljevic (age 19): season complete (5th place; 6 matches, 2 starts, 1 goal)

BRAZIL

Serie A

(Season in limbo)

Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18)

ECUADOR

Serie A

(Season in limbo)

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: season complete (14th place; 21 matches, 21 starts, 2 goals)

Necaxa midfielder Fernando Arce Jr.: season complete (14th place; 6 matches, 6 starts)

Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo: season complete (6th place; 10 matches, 8 starts, 1 goal)

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: season complete (12th place; 5 matches, 1 start)

Leon midfielder Mauricio Isais (age 19): season complete (2nd place; 2 matches)

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: season complete (7th place; 0 matches)

Ascenso MX