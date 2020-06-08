Attacker Giovanni Reyna, 17, and Borussia Dortmund are second with 63 points, seven behind Bayern. Midfielder Tyler Adams, 21, and RB Leipzig are third with 59, while injured midfielder Fabian Johnson and Mönchengladbach sit fourth at 56, tied with Bayer Leverkusen but ahead on goal differential (+21 vs. +16).
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks and forward Ulysses Llanez, 19, are sixth, but with 45 points and no hope of cracking the top five, they will seek to secure the Europa qualifying berth.
At the other end of the standings, the bottom two clubs will be relegated to 2. Bundesliga, while the 16th-place team will enter a promotion-relegation playoff with the third-place side in the second division.
As it stands, forward Josh Sargent, 20, and Werder Bremen are next to last and would fall into the next flight next season. They are three points behind Fortuna Düsseldorf, which employs midfielder Alfredo Morales and goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who is recovering from a knee injury.
Steffen, the top-choice goalkeeper on the U.S. national team, is on loan from Manchester City and, regardless of Fortuna’s plight, will return to England this summer.
If the season ended today, Fortuna’s promotion-relegation playoff opponent would be Hamburg, which is third in the second tier. Its roster includes forward Bobby Wood, who has not played since November.
Here’s the weekly list of 180 American soccer players abroad:
(Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.)
GERMANY
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig midfielder-defender Tyler Adams: played 90 minutes in 1-1 draw with Paderborn
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Werder Bremen
Wolfsburg forward Ulysses Llanez (age 19): not in uniform
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 20): played 76
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: not in uniform (yellow-card suspension) for 1-1 draw at Union Berlin
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): entered in 68th in 1-0 victory over Hertha Berlin
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timothy Chandler: entered in 46th in 2-0 defeat to Mainz
Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: entered in 66th in 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim
Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: not in uniform (knee injury)
Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in uniform (hamstring injury) for 1-0 defeat at Freiburg
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): Augsburg II season complete
Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): Köln II season complete
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague: Schalke II season complete
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 19): Wolfsburg II season complete
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: Bremen II season complete
Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 18): U-19 season complete
Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19 season complete
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 season complete
RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 18): U-19 season complete
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 19): U-19 season complete
Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman (age 18): U-19 season complete
Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 19): U-19 season complete
Mönchengladbach midfielder Pablo Soares (age 18): U-19 season complete
Nurnberg midfielder Roberto Hategan (age 19): U-19 season complete
Frauen Bundesliga
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 5-1 defeat at Wolfsburg
2. Bundesliga
Greuther Fürth midfielder-forward Julian Green: played first 45 in 2-1 defeat to Sandhausen
Greuther Fürth midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): entered in 46th
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 79 (scored in 77th) in 3-0 victory over Darmstadt
Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: vs. Holstein Kiel on Monday
Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: entered in 90+ in 0-0 draw at Stuttgart
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): not in uniform for 2-1 victory over Heidenheim (reportedly transferring to England)
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: not in uniform for 2-0 defeat at Bochum
Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19 season complete
Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19 season complete
Karlsruher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19 season complete
St. Pauli midfielder Leon Flach (age 19): U-19 season complete
Stuttgart defender Max Göggel (age 18): U-19 season complete
3. Liga
Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 in 1-1 draw at Braunschweig
Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: played 71 (assist) in 1-1 draw at Ingolstadt
McKinze Gaines continued his good run of form for Sonnenhof Großaspach today, picking up an assist in a 1-1 draw against Ingolstadt. The former Wolfsburg U19 winger does a great job picking out his man here on the counter. pic.twitter.com/gENWfiyzMt— Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) June 7, 2020
Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: played 90
Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: entered in 53rd in 5-1 defeat at Zwickau
Chemnitzer defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): played 74 in 2-1 defeat at Duisburg
Ingolstadt forward Justin Butler (age 19): U-19 season complete
Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 19): U-19 season complete
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in uniform for 1-0 victory over Gil Vicente
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19 season complete
Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19 season complete
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: season complete (ACL injury)
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: entered in 46th in 1-1 draw at St. Pölten
POLAND
Ekstraklasa
Lechia Gdansk midfielder Kenny Saief: entered in 74th (assist) in 2-2 draw at Gornik Zabrze
Rakow midfielder Ben Lederman (age 20): in uniform, did not play in 1-1 draw with LKS Lodz
DENMARK
Superliga
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon: not in uniform for 1-0 defeat to Midtjylland
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): played 90
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 90 in 2-2 draw with Lyngby
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 (transferring to OB after the season)
Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 19): entered in 86th
Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: not in uniform
Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in uniform, did not play in 3-2 victory over Brondby
GREECE
Super League 1
Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: vs. Larissa on Monday
HUNGARY
NB I
ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba: entered in 90th in 2-0 victory over Puskas
ZTE forward Eric McWoods: not in uniform
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Hapoel Haifa
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: played 67 in 5-0 defeat at Bnei Yehuda
ENGLAND
Premier League
(Season to resume June 17)
Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin
Manchester City midfielder Mix Diskerud: returned from loan with Ulsan (South Korea)
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 19): U-23 season complete
Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 19): U-23 season complete (training with first team)
Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): U-23 season complete
Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23 season complete
Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18 season complete
Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 18): U-18 season complete
Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18 season complete
Chelsea goalkeeper Ethan Wady (age 18): U-18 season complete
Championship
(Season to resume June 20)
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea
Fulham defender Tim Ream
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson
Luton Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: U-23 season complete
Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 18): U-23 season complete
Reading forward Augustus McGiff (age 17): U-23 season complete
League One
(Season slated to resume June 20)
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch
Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18)
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: season complete (8th place; 28 matches, 27 starts)
Rangers defender Matt Polster: season complete (2nd place; 6 matches, 3 starts)
Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): Celtic reserves season complete
Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 18): U-18 season complete
Livingston goalkeeper Brian Schwake (age 18): signed last month
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: season complete (1st place; 26 matches, 20 starts, 2 goals)
Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers: season complete (1st place; 8 matches, 8 starts)
Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: season complete (6th place; 17 matches, 10 starts)
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Lille forward Tim Weah (age 20): season complete (4th place; 3 matches, 1 start)
Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: season complete (3rd place; 14 matches, 4 starts)
Feminine Division 1
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: season complete (2nd place; 5 matches, 3 starts)
Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts, 1 goal)
Guingamp defender Haley Lukas: season complete (6th place; 2 matches, 1 start)
Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: season complete (8th place; 16 matches, 16 starts)
Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: season complete (8th place; 15 matches, 12 starts)
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: season complete (7th place; 16 matches, 16 starts, 3 goals)
Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: season complete (7th place; 13 matches, 6 starts)
Fleury midfielder Charlotte Williams: season complete (no appearances)
Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: season complete (12th place; 16 matches, 15 starts, 3 goals)
Ligue 2
Caen forward Nicholas Gioacchini (age 19): season complete (13th place; 16 matches, 14 starts, 2 goals)
Ajaccio forward Maki Tall: season complete (3rd place; no appearances)
SPAIN
La Liga
(Season to resume Thursday)
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad
Atletico Madrid midfielder Federico Oliva (age 15): youth squad
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: season complete (11th place; 21 matches, 20 starts, 4 goals)
Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: season complete (11th place; 18 matches, 11 starts)
Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: season complete (11th place; 13 matches, 9 starts)
Huelva midfielder Kristina Fisher: season complete (14th place; 5 matches, 4 starts)
Huelva forward Danica Evans: season complete (14th place; 4 matches, 3 starts)
Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: season complete (2nd place; 8 matches, 4 starts)
Madrid defender Amanda Frisbie: season complete (13th place; 6 matches, 6 starts)
Tenerife midfielder Claire Pleuler: season complete (9th place; 8 matches, 5 starts)
Tenerife midfielder Katie Murray: season complete (9th place; no appearances)
Tenerife midfielder Taylor Porter: season complete (9th place; no appearances)
Valencia forward Cara Curtin: season complete (15th place; 15 matches, 4 starts)
Real Betis midfielder Samantha Dewey: season complete (12th place; 3 matches, 1 start)
Real Betis goalkeeper Anna Rosa Buhigas: season complete (12th place; no appearances)
Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: season complete (12th place; ACL injury)
Segunda Division
(Season to resume June 19)
Tenerife defender Shaq Moore
ITALY
Serie B
(Season to resume June 26)
Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich
Serie A Women
Sassuolo defender Grace Cutler: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts)
Empoli defender Emily Garnier: season complete (8th place; 11 matches, 8 starts)
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): season complete (1st place; 20 matches, 15 starts)
VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: season complete (13th place; 22 matches, 16 starts)
Emmen defender Desevio Payne: season complete (12th place; 2 matches)
Eredivisie Women
PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: season complete (first place; 9 matches, 7 starts)
Eerste Divisie
Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): season complete (4th place; 22 matches, 11 starts, 2 goals)
Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 18): season complete (4th place, seeking new club; 8 matches)
PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): season complete (18th place; 16 matches, 14 starts)
PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): season complete (18th place; 25 matches, 23 starts, 4 goals)
Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: season complete (6th place; 25 matches, 25 starts, 5 goals)
BELGIUM
First Division A
Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 20): season complete (12th place; 13 matches, 10 starts, 1 goal)
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: season complete (1st place; 2 matches, 2 starts)
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: season complete (11th place; 15 matches, 14 starts)
SWITZERLAND
Super League
(Season to resume June 19)
St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
(Season to resume June 14)
Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson
Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20)
Orebro goalkeeper Jake McGuire
Damallsvenskan
(Season to resume June 27)
Orebro midfielder Heather Williams
Orebro forward Kayla Braffet
Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice
Orebro midfielder Cali Farquharson
Djurgarden defender Rachel Bloznalis
Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley
Vittsjo forward Summer Green
Vittsjo defender Lorina White
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron
Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche
NORWAY
Eliteserien
(Season to resume June 16)
Stabaek attacker Romain Gall, on loan from Malmo
Molde midfielder Henry Wingo
TURKEY
Super Lig
(Season to resume Friday)
Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd
CYPRUS
1 Division
(Season might resume this month)
Pafos midfielder Danny Williams
AUSTRALIA
W-League
Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: season complete (5th place; 11 matches, 3 goals)
Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: season complete (8th place; 8 matches)
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: season complete (11th place; 17 matches, 5 starts, 4 goals)
Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: season complete (14th place; 2 matches, 1 start)
Argentinos Juniors midfielder Matko Miljevic (age 19): season complete (5th place; 6 matches, 2 starts, 1 goal)
BRAZIL
Serie A
(Season in limbo)
Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18)
ECUADOR
Serie A
(Season in limbo)
Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos
MEXICO
Liga MX
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: season complete (14th place; 21 matches, 21 starts, 2 goals)
Necaxa midfielder Fernando Arce Jr.: season complete (14th place; 6 matches, 6 starts)
Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo: season complete (6th place; 10 matches, 8 starts, 1 goal)
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: season complete (12th place; 5 matches, 1 start)
Leon midfielder Mauricio Isais (age 19): season complete (2nd place; 2 matches)
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: season complete (7th place; 0 matches)
Ascenso MX
Dorados forward Rubio Rubin: season complete (11th place; 19 matches, 10 starts, 3 goals)