The gulf between the season baseball could have had and the one it likely will wind up defaulting to — a mini-season of between 48 and 60 games and a postseason the sport hopes can be squeezed in before an expected second wave of coronavirus in the fall — is vast enough to engender disgust from anyone calling themselves a baseball fan. (And it is worth pointing out here there are fewer of those than ever.)

What could have been: A labor deal that satisfied both parties, a July 4 Opening Day, red, white and blue bunting on the upper decks, fighter jets flying over, a captive and sports-starved television audience that baseball would have almost entirely to itself, a regular season of at least half the typical 162 games, a free license to experiment with rule tweaks in an atmosphere of cooperation and expedience, and an expanded postseason of as many as 16 teams.

AD

AD

What likely will be: A league-imposed mini-season starting in late July or early August, a union left to choose between mounting a legal challenge or begrudgingly accepting those terms, a series of players announcing their intentions to sit it out rather than subject themselves to the health risk, a fight over how to treat those opting out, and a constant debate over the legitimacy of the 2020 season and its World Series champion.

The possibility of a July 4 start, with all its unmistakable symbolism, is gone. The number of games that can be shoehorned into an ever-shrinking segment of calendar is dwindling. The NBA and NHL appear poised to return to play ahead of baseball.

The gulf between what could have been and what likely will be, barring a deal, is the product of the distrustful and in some regards dysfunctional relationship between MLB and the union, built up over decades of conflict and exacerbated in recent years.

AD

AD

It is a dynamic perhaps best reflected by the fact that, nearly three months into the sport’s shutdown, in the midst of a global pandemic, with unemployment in the United States at unfathomable levels, the sides not only can’t agree how to divide a few billion dollars in revenue — but can’t even agree on whether they need to agree.

At the heart of the dispute is the fact MLB wants a negotiation over the economics of a season that is expected to be played entirely without fans, while the union doesn’t believe one is warranted.

Union leaders contend the issue of player compensation was settled in a March 26 agreement governing the terms of the league shutdown, which called for players to be paid prorated shares of their 2020 salaries based on the number of games played. The league contends that agreement pertained only to games played in front of fans, and the reduced revenues of games without fans requires another negotiation.

AD

AD

MLB has made two economic proposals, the first for an 82-game regular season, the second for 76 games, both times asking players to accept significant pay cuts beyond the prorated shares. The union rejected the first and has indicated it would also reject the second. In its one formal proposal, the union pitched a 114-game season, at full prorata, and has remained adamant that players would not accept further pay cuts.

In its most recent proposal, the 76-game pitch delivered on Monday, MLB offered players a 50 percent cut of their prorated salaries, with that figure climbing to 75 percent in the event the postseason is completed. The proposal also contained a modest tweak to free agency this winter, doing away with the qualifying offer and draft-pick compensation mechanisms that served to limit the market of certain free agents.

The league hoped the offer would spark movement, with the expectation that, if the union proposed a guaranteed (rather than contingent) 75 percent, the owners would gladly accept. Instead, it’s not clear whether the union will make a counterproposal at all.

AD

AD

Only baseball could take three months to negotiate a return, then default to something neither side really wants.

The 48- to 60-game mini-season, if it comes to that, would give the players their prorated salaries — MLB would have no choice but to do so — but would bring them to the field begrudgingly, while opening up a new set of issues.

Already, the sides have been going back and forth over health and safety concerns, including how to deal — in terms of compensation and the accrual of service time — with players who opt out, whether for reasons related to the risk of coronavirus or for personal reasons.

With the extra-short season, and the reality of salaries trimmed by more than two-thirds their original values, the risk-reward calculation might be shifted to the point where more players decide it's not in their best long-term interests to play. But a mass defection of players could spark a messy war over labor law, with the union leaving itself open to charges of an illegal strike.

AD

AD

Distilled to its essence, baseball’s current plight stems from a lack of trust. The union doesn’t believe the owners’ claim they will lose significant money with every game played without fans, in the absence of further pay cuts. When the union asked for documentation of those claims, what they got back offered an incomplete picture. To put it simply, the union believes MLB hides some of its revenue streams from the players.

The distrust has been building over the past couple of offseasons, with the union seeing stagnation in the free agent markets and noting the rise in industry revenues while total salaries have remained mostly flat, suggesting owners have benefited from growth far more than have the players.

And the distrust also portends a tumultuous next 18 months for the sport, with free agency this winter almost certain to be impacted by this year’s diminished revenues, uncertainly over the return of fans to stadiums in 2021 until a vaccine arrives and an epic negotiation awaiting at the end of 2021 when the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expires.

AD

AD

Any remaining optimism on either side for a deal being reached for 2020 has all but evaporated by this point. Even in the sphere of health and safety, where both sides would seem to have the shared goal of getting through a season without infecting anyone, there is acrimony. As part of its proposal Monday, MLB asked players to sign an acknowledgement-of-risk waiver, which the union took to be an attempt to deny players the right to challenge if they felt the league had not provided a safe workplace.

On March 25, the night before what was to have been baseball’s Opening Day, Manfred went on ESPN’s SportsCenter and told host Scott Van Pelt: “The one thing I know for sure is baseball will be back. Whenever it’s safe to play, we’ll be back. Our fans will be back. Our players will be back. And we will be part of the recovery, part of the healing in this country.”

Two and a half months later, the notion of baseball’s return being part of the country’s recovery seems outdated and quaint. Whenever baseball returns, and whatever the season looks like, it will represent only an opportunity squandered.

AD

AD