Earlier on Monday, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins made a stronger, more personal pitch. He revealed on Instagram that his discomfort with the “oppressive” presence of Calhoun’s name while at Clemson was the reason he cites his high school, and not his college, during player introduction segments at the start of prime-time NFL games.

The seventh vice president of the United States, serving under John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson, Calhoun was the eventual father-in-law of Thomas Green Clemson, who founded the university that bears his name in 1889. An online petition started last week by a student at Clemson’s Calhoun Honors College refers to an occasion during which Calhoun, while a U.S. senator in 1837, used the floor of that body to declare that slavery was “instead of an evil, a good — a positive good.”

Clemson University should not honor slave owner John C. Calhoun in any way. His name should be removed from all University property and programming. I am joining the students, faculty & DeAndre to restart this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College.https://t.co/GdhtCZKFnZ — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) June 9, 2020

Calhoun “exemplifies institutional racism and white supremacy,” the petition declared, noting that whereas the Honors College was founded in 1962, Calhoun’s name was not added until 1981.

“To change the name of the college, therefore, is not to ‘erase history’; rather, it is to acknowledge that our understanding of history has evolved,” stated the petition. “To maintain the name, on the other hand, is to convey Clemson University’s continued indifference toward a history of institutional racism and state-sanctioned violence against Black life.”

Watson and Hopkins encouraged others to support the petition, which quickly went from several hundred signatures early Monday evening (per the State) to well over its original goal of 5,000 as midnight drew near.

“I urge all Clemson students, football players, and alumni to join us, so the next generation of young Black leaders can be proud of the institution they graduate from,” Hopkins wrote. “Now is the time for change.”

A biography of Calhoun on Clemson’s website states that he “was born and reared in a society where slavery was taken as a given, and the moral issues surrounding slavery were rarely seriously debated or questioned.” Calhoun is said to have expressed “a paternalistic view toward his slaves” and provided “what he deemed was proper housing, medical care, work days, holidays, clothing and marriage rites to his slaves so that he could procure the necessary labor from them.”

In 2017, Yale President Peter Salovey announced that an undergraduate residence hall at the university named for Calhoun would be renamed to honor Grace Murray Hopper, a graduate of the school in the 1930s who went on to become a noted mathematician and computer scientist and a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy.

Of Calhoun, who graduated from Yale in 1804 as its class valedictorian, Salovey said at the time that his “legacy as a white supremacist and a national leader who passionately promoted slavery as a ‘positive good’ fundamentally conflicts with Yale’s mission and values.”

“Clemson University still honors the name of well known slave owner and pro-slavery politician John C. Calhoun on its buildings, signs, and in the name of its honors program,” Hopkins, a four-time Pro Bowler who was a first-round pick out of Clemson in 2013, wrote Monday. “I felt this oppressive figure during my time at Clemson and purposely do not mention the University’s name before NFL games because of it.”

