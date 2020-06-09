“I told them, ‘Don’t underestimate the power of the collective group,’” Paulsen recalled in a phone interview. “I said, ‘Are you all willing to register to vote?’ They all were, and I said, ‘Well, let’s do that.’”

Two days after that team meeting, Paulsen expressed his support for a growing movement, led by Georgia Tech men’s basketball associate head coach Eric Reveno, for the NCAA to make federal election day a mandatory day off. Establishing Election Day as an annual team day off for athletes is one of the recommendations from the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ newly formed Committee on Racial Conciliation.

Love it! I’m all in: we will give our team Nov 3rd off to ensure that everyone votes. Our intent is to partner with other groups on campus who help w/voter registration and advocacy https://t.co/JWwpGymAqW — Dave Paulsen (@PaulsenDave) June 4, 2020

“I think it’s a great start, but I think if we only do that, it’s not enough,” George Washington men’s basketball coach Jamion Christian, whose team, like Paulsen’s, opened the regular season on election day last year. “We can give our players the day off, but it’s going to be about educating players on the importance of elections and why in this country we have the ability to choose our leadership and why that’s important. I’m excited about having the chance to make sure we teach our guys that.”

Paulsen said he has always been passionate about voting and racial justice, but it never led to a corresponding commitment to action until now. He’s had serious conversations with Simpkins, the former DeMatha and Maryland standout, about racism throughout their six years together at Mason, including several over the past few weeks. He recently made a donation to Campaign Zero, which is dedicated to ending police brutality, but in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Memorial Day, Simpkins encouraged his 55-year-old colleague to do more.

“We always talk about holding our players accountable,” Paulsen said. “Duane said, ‘Hey coach, I know where your heart lies, but people need to hear from white people as well now. I know how you feel, but you gotta take a stand.’”

Later that night, Paulsen’s 17-year-old daughter shared with him a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. about being disappointed with the white moderate, a group, King wrote in his letter from a Birmingham jail, that was “more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice.”

“It just hit me like a ton of bricks,” Paulsen said. “I woke up Saturday morning, took a run and was just processing all of my thoughts, emotions, feelings and confusion. Then I just sat on my porch and just kind of stream of consciousness in my notes app on my phone wrote down the thoughts I was feeling.”

In a three-page statement shared on social media, Paulsen described his commitment to become vocally and visibly anti-racist.

“As I told my guys, I can never experience what it’s like to be an African American male in this country, but I’m going to be here to listen and empathize and feel as much as I can, and be an ally,” Paulsen said.

Christian, who grew up outside of Richmond, shared his own statement the same day, with the hashtag #icantbreathe. In it, he described his upbringing, and what it was like being taught at an early age how to behave during an encounter with a police officer so as to avoid being killed.

“I felt obligated being a black head coach to speak up for the people that are coming behind me, that look up to me now as an inspiration, for our team, and as a black head coach in Washington, D.C., two blocks away from the White House,” Christian said. “Someone needed to speak up and share a story that was genuine and honest and came from the heart.”

Entering his second season at George Washington, Christian, 38, has never shied away from discussing current events and sharing articles unrelated to basketball with his players. After a Zoom call late last month to talk about the protests and how everyone was feeling, the team created a video, with players reciting quotes from black leaders such as Nelson Mandela and Malcolm X, and vowing to “use our breath to unite our communities.” It was entirely the players’ idea.

Christian said he hadn’t seen Paulsen’s statement, but expressed confidence that “whatever he commits himself to, he’ll do.” Now Atlantic 10 rivals, Christian said he and Paulsen have had “a great relationship” ever since Paulsen offered him the opportunity to remain on staff at Bucknell when Paulsen replaced Pat Flannery as the head coach in 2008 and Christian was the Bison’s director of basketball operations. Christian decided to take a job as an assistant at William & Mary instead, and when he was named the head coach at his alma mater, Mount St. Mary’s, four years later, Paulsen was among the first people to congratulate him.

Christian has been encouraged by the “human spirit” on display at demonstrations across the world over the past two weeks, and while he wonders if the majority of his fellow coaches will return to focusing almost exclusively on basketball in the coming months, his relationship with his players will continue to be about much more.

“The reason I do what I do what I do is because I love interacting with these guys every day and watching these guys learn,” he said. “If I’m going to be a true leader for them, for what’s going to be important in their future, then I’ve got to be standing side by side with them helping them address difficult issues.”

Looking ahead to November, Christian is committed to taking advantage of George Washington’s political science department and bringing in various speakers to address his team. Paulsen said his players will work with campus groups to raise awareness about voting. Whereas last fall George Mason’s director of basketball operations was tasked with ensuring every player secured a passport ahead of a November trip to a tournament in the Cayman Islands, this year one of his responsibilities will be helping Paulsen ensure every member of the team from out of state knows how to obtain an absentee ballot.

“I told them, ‘I don’t care who you vote for, but vote,’” Paulsen said. “We’ll take the day off practice and do the best we can to encourage our players to do that.”

