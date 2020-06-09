Typically a weekend and occasional midweek sport, top-flight soccer in Spain will look more like baseball or basketball.

La Liga is not the first major soccer league to return from the shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic; the German Bundesliga has been back almost a month. Within the next two weeks, England’s Premier League and Italy’s Serie A will restart.

But in these extraordinary times, the Spanish brand will take the unique approach of turning soccer into a daily spectacle. Italy and England are taking a similar approach, setting aside only a few quiet days to complete a backlogged schedule.

Germany — which has fewer matches to make up, two fewer teams than the other big leagues and a broader window to finish the season — is largely sticking to the weekends.

La Liga is taking it a step further by staggering kickoff times, with a small percentage starting simultaneously. Weekday games will start at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern time, weekend matches at 8 and 11 a.m. and 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will, as usual, draw the bulk of global attention, but under this arrangement, they will not completely overshadow clubs such as Valencia and Villarreal.

Former Uruguayan superstar Diego Forlan, a La Liga ambassador who played for Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, said “it is not that easy” to elevate the profile of the other clubs, “because Real Madrid and Barcelona are big teams and everyone follows those teams.”

However, until the Premier League, pro soccer’s most popular attraction, resumes June 17, La Liga sees a narrow window to make its pitch.

“I am leaving Bundesliga aside for a second — I just think it’s not at a level of following here in the United States that’s comparable — where people are going to be looking for soccer and watching La Liga,” said Boris Gartner, chief executive of La Liga North America, the league’s regional marketing and media arm.

“We have to capitalize on that. Hopefully after that, we don’t see it as a competition, that if Premier League games are on, people are going to watch less La Liga.”

In the United States, however, the Bundesliga, Premier League and Serie A have the advantage of appearing on better-known TV channels.

The Bundesliga is carried by Fox Sports (until ESPN takes over next season) and the Premier League has a long-standing relationship with NBC Sports. ESPN owns Serie A’s U.S. rights but shows most games on its ESPN+ digital service.

La Liga matches appear on BeIN Sports, a Qatari-based global network, founded in 2012, that lacks the reach and name recognition of those traditional U.S. media companies. BeIN Sports does offer channels in both English and Spanish, as well as a digital service.

With no spectators allowed inside stadiums, La Liga will provide two audio feeds and two video feeds for rights holders around the world.

One audio feed will have natural sound. The other will have crowd noise taken from the audio library of EA Sports’ FIFA2020 video games. Those sounds, La Liga said, will be digitally adapted into “the flow of the game as certain situations occur, such as a goal.”

One video feed will show the actual setting (empty seats). The other will show virtual fans wearing the colors of the home team.

BeIN Sports said it will use the virtual crowd noise, though viewers could switch to secondary audio programming (SAP) for natural sound. In all cases, BeIN Sports will take the video feed with virtual fans.

The Bundesliga does not augment video but does offer artificial fan noise.

TV presentation notwithstanding, La Liga does have the drama of a championship race. Barcelona, led by Messi and Luis Suárez, is seeking a third consecutive title and fifth in the six years. It leads Real Madrid, led by French star Karim Benzema, by two points. No one else is within realistic striking distance.

The superpowers have combined to win 16 of the previous 19 trophies, the exceptions coming in 2001-02 (Valencia), 2003-04 (Valencia) and 2013-14 (Atletico Madrid).

In their first matches back, Barcelona will visit 18th-place Mallorca on Saturday and Real Madrid will host 16th-place Eibar on Sunday. The front-runners have already played their two games against one another, with Real drawing on the road and winning at home.

Gartner said he hopes the attention brought by La Liga’s late-season drama carries over to the league as a whole and grows soccer’s popularity in the United States.

“Hopefully, we can get [U.S.-based fans] into the system” of watching La Liga, he said. “With [several] leagues coming back, hopefully all of that gives a disproportionate attention to soccer, in general.”

