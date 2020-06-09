“I have been incredibly impressed by the entire team at The Evian Championship. They worked so hard to host this global event despite the obvious challenges,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement. “They know that high-pursed, career-changing events like The Evian are more important than ever, especially in an LPGA year that has been drastically reduced due to covid-19. I know this was a tough decision for everyone involved, but it’s one that we had to take given the restrictions we faced.”

“It is disappointing to miss a major championship but Evian’s strong history of showcasing the best female golfers will continue once again when we return in 2021,” Whan continued. “We look forward to being back on the mountain in Evian next year and for a long time to come.”

The LPGA Tour is scheduled to resume July 23-26 with the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio.

With the cancellation of the Evian Championship, the LPGA Tour only has three majors scheduled for this season: the Women’s British Open in Scotland (Aug. 20-23), the ANA Inspiration in California (Sept. 10-13) and the Women’s PGA Championship outside Philadelphia (Oct. 8-11).

The U.S. Women’s Open in Houston was scheduled for June, but will now be held Dec. 10-13, which is three weeks after the end of the season.

“I’m excited that golf and a lot of sports are starting to come back,” Whan said Tuesday in a video message to fans. “And you might be asking, ‘Where’s the LPGA?’ Well, let me tell you, we’re coming. Patience is not my strong suit, and we want to get there, too. But I’ve said this from the beginning: Returning to sport, returning to play is a responsibility more than it’s a race.”

