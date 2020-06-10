But when the Detroit Tigers, who hold the first overall pick by virtue of losing 114 games in 2019, reveal their choice around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday — expected to be Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson — it would finally give MLB Network and ESPN something to show, and fans something to watch, besides replays of games gone by and endless chatter about the coronavirus and the sport’s bitter labor dispute.

Like virtually every aspect of baseball — a sport which has seen its Opening Day pushed back now 2 ½ months and counting, and is contemplating an empty-stadium season of anywhere from about 50 to 80 games — the 2020 draft has been twisted and contracted into something barely recognizable from past versions.

AD

AD

A year ago, a 40-round draft saw 1,217 players chosen; this year, in what amounts to a cost-cutting measure for a sport facing billions of dollars in lost revenues, it was reduced to five rounds and 161 picks (including compensatory rounds). The first round is Wednesday night; rounds two through five begin Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Washington Nationals, the defending World Series champions but tied for the eighth-best record in MLB in 2019, hold the 22nd overall selection.

Baseball lore is full of late-round draft picks — from the days when the draft ran as long as 100 rounds — who blossom into superstars, or even Hall of Famers, from Albert Pujols (13th round, 1999) to Ryne Sandberg (20th round, 1978) to Mike Piazza (62nd round, 1988). This year, those players would go undrafted.

AD

Instead, this year’s truncated draft will give way, beginning Sunday at 9 a.m., to a free-for-all signing spree, with teams able to begin inking an unlimited number of undrafted amateurs for up to $20,000 apiece. However, with sixth-round draft slots valued at as high as $300,000 in past years, many of the players whom teams would typically target with those picks are likely to remain as amateurs for another year, in hopes 2021 brings a brighter economic picture.

AD

This year’s draft finds baseball in a dire economic crunch, with the league and its union engaged in a bitter fight over salaries for 2020, some teams resorting to layoffs and furloughs of front office employees, and countless minor leaguers released in recent weeks. This comes on top of MLB’s plans to eliminate around 40 minor league franchises, a process that begin in 2019.

Perhaps it will be refreshing, then, to see teams looking not to save money for a change, but to spend it. The Baltimore Orioles, who own the second overall pick — which they could use on Vanderbilt outfielder/third baseman Austin Martin or Texas A&M pitcher Asa Lacy — have the biggest bonus pool, at $13,894,300. The Houston Astros, who lost their first- and second-round picks as part of their punishment for the sign-stealing scandal, have the smallest pool, at $2,202,600.

AD

With every level of baseball, from youth leagues to MLB, essentially shut down since mid-March by the coronavirus, scouts and scouting directors were forced to resort to unusual methods for building their draft boards — including revisiting older reports, accepting player-submitted videos and conducting Zoom interviews with prospective draftees.

AD

That same atypical remoteness will extend to the actual draft operations. MLB had grand plans for this production, having made plans to hold it for the first time in Omaha, site of the College World Series, with many of the top draft prospects gathering in person, along with team representatives and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Instead, the draft will be run remotely from MLB Network studios in Secaucus, N.J., with only a handful of essential league personnel on site, and with team executives making their picks remotely from their respective cities.

AD

“It’s been a little more tiring for all of us to conduct these [player] meetings over the phone and over video,” Orioles General Manager Mike Elias said this week. “Usually a draft room is a really energetic, fun experience. We’re not getting that this year, which is a shame. But it hasn’t stopped us from being productive at all.”

AD

Once the draft is over Thursday night, the next question becomes what to do with all the freshly minted draftees. In normal years, assuming they sign contracts, players are typically shipped off to developmental leagues in Arizona or Florida or assigned to rookie-level leagues for a brief taste of professional ball.

But this year, with MLB still on hiatus and the chances of even the barest minor league season dwindling by the day, new draftees will be like everyone else in the sport, standing by for further word on when and where to go next.

AD

Read more on baseball: