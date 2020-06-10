“If you bring in a veteran right now,” he said, “you are going to stunt the growth of someone young.”

But Rivera, who hasn’t been able to be on the field with any of his new players yet because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, hinted that if several young receivers get hurt or underwhelm — such as Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims Jr., Kelvin Harmon and Antonio Gandy-Golden — the Redskins might need to bring in a veteran.

One of those options, apparently, could be Brown, who recently worked out with quarterback Dwayne Haskins in Florida.

“I know who Antonio Brown is,” Rivera said. “I know he is a great player and an impact guy. He is also a veteran guy, and we have some guys that we have to find out about. That is the approach.”

Brown, 31, had more receptions than any other player in the NFL from his rookie season in 2010 to 2018, developing from a sixth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers into a star. He would instantly become the most proven receiver in the Redskins locker room if the Redskins were to sign him.

But Brown’s off-field behavior doesn’t seem like a logical fit with the “sustained, winning” culture Rivera is committed to establishing in Washington. In the last two years, Brown has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women and charged with a felony and two misdemeanors after allegedly attacking a moving truck driver, among other incidents.

He forced his way off the Oakland Raiders last year after signing with the team as a free agent, and the New England Patriots cut him after one game while the NFL investigated sexual assault allegations against him. Brown faces potential league discipline if a team signs him.