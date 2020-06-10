“I would call it a two- to three-year plan,” Beane said. “I wanted to get things right. The thing I told Terry and Kim was that it was going to take almost two years to shed a lot of these contracts and get the cap situation fixed. And I said I may take into the third. Part of it was going to be I have to get to know the players who fit what [Coach] Sean McDermott is trying to do.”

Beane got the job May 9, 2017. Even though the Bills made the postseason in Beane’s first year, ending a 17-year drought, the GM knew they wouldn’t be able to sustain themselves as a playoff team until they fixed their salary cap situation. The work he did in shedding contracts that offseason set in motion a rebuilding process led by Beane and McDermott that has Buffalo entering the 2020 season as a contender in the AFC East.

“Some of the things I couldn’t answer,” Beane said of his meeting with ownership. “I was interviewing for the job, so I kind of told them it’s a minimum of two years and there is going to be some pain. I believe in building through the draft. So you shed a bunch of salaries and have two drafts and try to be where you want to be.”

That includes being considered a co-favorite in the division with the New England Patriots, which is not only a product of Tom Brady’s departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but of Buffalo’s bold move to trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs in March and Beane’s steady roster overhaul around quarterback Josh Allen, whom the Bills hope will take a step forward in his third year.

The groundwork for the rebuild was laid a couple of weeks into training camp in 2017, when Beane traded wide receiver Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams and cornerback Ronald Darby to the Philadelphia Eagles. He followed that up by trading 2016 second-round choice Reggie Ragland to the Kansas City Chiefs and dealing defensive tackle Marcell Dareus and his six-year, $97 million contract to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round pick.

Somehow, McDermott navigated the Bills to the playoffs that year, but despite finishing 9-7, they gave up more points than they scored. After the season, Beane did the last of his salary purge by unloading the expensive contracts of tackle Cordy Glenn and quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and he made the decision to trade up to draft Allen with the No. 7 pick. With a thin roster and a rookie quarterback, Beane sensed the pain of what would come next. Buffalo went 6-10 in 2018.

“For 2018, we had close to $60 million of dead cap space,” Beane said. “It was a planned thing, eating all of that at once. I thought it was the best thing for us. It made it hard on Sean and his staff. We had a rookie quarterback. So winning six, there were a lot of positives that came out of it.”

After the season, Beane had the salary cap flexibility to make a splash in free agency. He signed 17 unrestricted free agents but was careful to not overspend. The most expensive addition was at center, where he signed Mitch Morse to a four-year, $44 million contract to fill the void left by Eric Wood’s retirement after the 2017 season. Beane considered it a key addition for a team with a young quarterback.

“We have our quarterback, and we’ve got to protect the quarterback,” Beane said. “We had to find a guy who could run things up front.”

Other than the Morse signing, Beane opted to double and triple down at positions of need instead of paying big for stars. He signed six additional offensive linemen and drafted tackle Cody Ford in the second round. He added John Brown (three years, $27 million), Cole Beasley (four years, $29 million) and Andre Roberts (two years, $4.6 million) at wide receiver. He added Tyler Kroft (three years, $18.75 million) and Lee Smith (three years, $9 million) at tight end, and he grabbed T.J. Yeldon (two years, $3.2 million) and Frank Gore (one year, $2 million) at running back.

The volume signings were important, because the salary cuts of the past two years had left the roster with little depth.

“At the end of 2018, we were definitely thin,” Beane said. “When we walked out there, we felt like we weren’t prepared if [we] get some injuries. … We needed more depth.’’

The Bills went 10-6 and made the playoffs as a wild-card team last year, then lost in the first round to the Houston Texans after holding a 16-0 lead in the second half. Even in defeat, they had the look of a team on the rise — provided Allen, who has had some highlight plays and fourth-quarter comebacks but also struggled at times in his first two years of the league, can prove himself as the team’s franchise quarterback. Beane doesn’t sound like he’s worried.

“Josh Allen is still a work in progress, but you know he’s going to be better,” Beane said. “The one thing he has been able to do is get the fourth-quarter scores. Second, what we love is that he wants the ball in his hand. That’s a big part. Going back to the draft, we felt that this guy is not scared of the moment. He believes in himself.”

The Bills’ biggest move of what was otherwise a relatively quiet offseason was the trade for Diggs. The move cost Buffalo its first-round pick but provided Allen with a Pro Bowl-caliber wide receiver who is considered one of the NFL’s best deep threats.

“I think the number one thing, you know, we came away with after the season was we didn’t score enough points,” Beane said. “So where does that start? … I felt we stalled some drives and we didn’t get the big plays.”

Diggs, who averaged nearly 18 yards on his 63 receptions last season and scored six touchdowns, should help in that area. His arrival gives the Bills one of the league’s best pass-catching trios in Diggs, fellow deep threat Brown and slot receiver Beasley.

For Allen, who has led a team that averaged 19.2 points per game in his 27 regular season starts, there will be pressure to produce more big plays and overall consistency, leaning less on Buffalo’s stout defense and his ability to come from behind in the fourth quarter (eight game-winning drives in two seasons). His GM doesn’t expect him to shy away from the opportunity.

“If you want to be critical, sometimes he’ll try to do too much,” Beane said. “I’ll take that all day long. It’s like [the basketball player] that wants the ball in his hands for that last shot.”