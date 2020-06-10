Developing homegrown talent, either through the amateur draft or by signing non-drafted free agents (also known as amateur free agents), has long been touted as the best way to build a contender. There’s a reason for this: the data overwhelmingly supports that conclusion.

Rather than signing free agents, acquiring players via trades or claiming players off waivers, developing players via the draft and farm system is the most frequent way World Series teams are built. Some franchises will even go as far as to lose with purpose (i.e. tank) to stockpile as many draft picks and young prospects as possible in hopes they all mature together and close to the same time.

AD

AD

The Houston Astros famously lost at least 106 games in each season from 2011 through 2013 in hopes of gathering many highly drafted prospects who would either thrive as major league stars on their own or serve as valuable trade assets for players who could help the team as needed. The plan worked. Houston’s farm system was ranked No. 26 by Baseball America in 2011 but quickly jumped to No. 17 in 2012 and to No. 9 in 2013. They remained in the top 10 every year for the next three, peaking at No. 2 in 2016. Eventually, those prospects became major leaguers and fueled a World Series win in 2017 (scandal notwithstanding). George Springer (two-time Silver Slugger and 2017 World Series MVP), Carlos Correa (2015 rookie of the year), Dallas Keuchel (2015 AL Cy Young Award winner), Alex Bregman, Lance McCullers Jr. and Chris Devenski all emerged from Houston’s farm system.

The Washington Nationals’ championship run from last season also adheres to this. That roster featured almost half of its wins above replacement from homegrown talent (20.6 out of 45.5). Stephen Strasburg, the No. 1 overall pick by the club in 2009, was named the World Series MVP after road victories in Game 2 and Game 6. In the 2019 postseason, the 31-year-old became the first pitcher in baseball history to finish a postseason with a 5-0 record, striking out 47 batters and posting a 1.98 ERA. Third baseman Anthony Rendon, a first-round pick in 2011, batted .328 in the playoffs with three home runs and 15 RBI, including key home runs in Games 6 and 7 of the World Series. Left fielder Juan Soto, an amateur free agent singing from 2015, was the most-valuable player of 2019 in terms of how much his plays during both the regular season and playoffs influenced the Nationals’ championship run. A strong core, indeed.

Nurturing your own organizational talent and developing a championship-caliber team as a result is not new. Going back to 1977, the first year baseball allowed free agency, 24 of the 42 eventual World Series winners produced more wins above replacement (from both hitters and pitchers) via homegrown talent than they did from free agent signings and trades. Nine of the last 14 World Series winners and four of the last five also took this path. Just six of the last 42 World Series winners got more wins above replacement from either free agents or trades than they did homegrown talent. In fact, among all teams from 1977 to 2019, the win rate for those at the top of the spectrum also saw the most wins above replacement produced by homegrown talent, especially those above .500

Looking ahead to 2020, four teams appear ready to field a team fueled mostly by homegrown talent: the Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins and New York Mets.

AD

AD

We’ve already discussed the Astros roster. Springer, Altuve, Bregman, Correa and McCullers Jr. are still with the club and they are expected to spearhead Houston’s fourth straight divisional title. The Dodgers, with homegrown heroes like reigning MVP Cody Bellinger, Joc Pederson, Corey Seager, Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen, are also expected to win their division.

The Twins will have seven of the nine projected starters in their lineup acquired via the draft or as an amateur free agent — Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, Eddie Rosario, Mitch Garver, Luis Arraez, Miguel Sanó and Byron Buxton — yet just one of the starting pitchers in the rotation (Jose Berrios). Their closer, Taylor Rogers, plus middle relievers Tyler Duffey and Cody Stashak are also home grown talent.

New York was on the rise as a potential contender until an injury to Noah Syndergaard set the Mets back. Two-time reigning Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz are still in the rotation, representing the team’s draft prowess, as are five of the eight starting position players. But it remains to be seen if it will be enough to keep expectations in Queens as high as they were before Syndergaard’s injury.

The teams with the least amount of homegrown talent for the upcoming year include the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners.

AD

AD

Left fielder Christin Stewart is the sole homegrown prospect expected to be in the starting lineup for Detroit in 2020. Catcher Grayson Greiner is the lone bench player drafted by the team. Fringe starter Spencer Turnbull, setup man Buck Farmer plus middle relievers Bryan Garcia, Gregory Soto and Tyler Alexander are the only homegrown talent representatives on the pitching staff. Those seven players are expected to combine for 2.4 wins above replacement in 2020.

In Seattle, first baseman Kyle Seager, right fielder Kyle Lewis, first baseman Evan White and middle reliever Dan Altavilla represent the team’s scouting department on the projected 26-man roster. However, only Seager (2020 projection of 2.4 wins above replacement) is expected to provide any value. The other three players are estimated to produce at a replacement level.

Read more on MLB:

AD