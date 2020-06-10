Cornish joins Julian Reese, a four-star power forward from Baltimore, in the Terrapins’ 2021 recruiting class. Cornish is the No. 77 overall prospect in his class, according to 247 Sports. Reese, who plays for St. Frances Academy, is ranked No. 104. With Cornish’s commitment, Maryland’s recruiting class is ranked fifth in the country.
Maryland’s group of 2021 recruits will be tasked with replacing players such as senior Darryl Morsell and possibly junior Aaron Wiggins, if he chooses to leave school early for the NBA draft.
With the additions of Cornish and Reese, Coach Mark Turgeon adds to his secured commitments from top players in the Baltimore area. Both Morsell and standout forward Jalen Smith also grew up in Baltimore.
When Cornish announced his final six schools last month, he listed the Terps alongside Rutgers, Virginia Tech, St. John’s, Xavier and Georgetown.
