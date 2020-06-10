Jordan and his crew pulled in a 442.3-pound marlin — of course, the number 23 had to be in there somewhere — during a prestigious fishing competition Tuesday in his home state of North Carolina.

Excitement was in the AIR when Michael Jordan’s CATCH 23 backed in with their 442.3-pound blue marlin! 🎣🏀 Posted by The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

That was good enough for sixth place thus far in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, an event held annually off the coast of Morehead City, N.C., that offers a total of $3.3 million in prize money. The infamously competitive Jordan didn’t sound satisfied with that, but he has a couple of days before Sunday to improve his fish story.

A crowd gathered at the dock cheered when Jordan emerged from the cabin of his boat, named Catch 23, as it pulled in with his haul. After it was weighed and recorded, the 57-year-old Hall of Famer reportedly told an onlooker, “I didn’t expect this. It’s been fun.”

Fans in attendance at the town of less than 10,000 weren’t the only ones delighted to see a sports legend participating in the tournament.

“Oh my gosh, for Michael Jordan to be in our same airspace is exciting and thrilling enough, but for him to land a fish at our tournament and bring it in is thrilling for the entire town,” Crystal Hesmer, the tournament’s executive director, told the Associated Press. “It’s unbelievable that he’s here in our little town.”

VIDEO: Michael Jordan and Catch 23 at Big Rock Landing Tuesday afternoon. The crew boated a blue marlin weighing 442.3 pounds. pic.twitter.com/f0b4f2J1EC — Ken Watling (@KWOnAir) June 9, 2020

“It’s been a while since I have been to Morehead City,” Jordan said Tuesday. Noting he was “only about 100 miles” from his hometown of Wilmington, N.C., Jordan added, “It’s always great to be able to come back and see some friends.”

As of Tuesday, the heaviest blue marlin caught so far checked in at 494.2 pounds, so Jordan has some work to do if he wants to dunk on that.

The six-time champion certainly sounded up for the challenge, saying (via the AP), “I would love to be back with a little bit bigger fish."

